Preview of the match – Wolves vs Newcastle

See the best moments of the game at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday at skysports.com and the Sky Sports app





The wolves will be without Diogo Jota

Team news, key statistics and predictions before Wolves vs Newcastle in the Premier League.

Team news

The wolves will be without forward Diogo Jota again for the Newcastle Premier League visit.

Jota picked up a dead leg during the defeat at Watford on New Year's Day, and will have further explorations to determine the extent of the problem.

Patrick Cutrone seems to be ready to join Fiorentina, but midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is available for selection, now that he has recovered from a back problem. Defender Willy Boly has intensified his own rehabilitation after a broken ankle.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has had mixed luck on the front of injuries before the trip to Molineux.

Defenders Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems (both in the groin) and Ciaran Clark (calf), as well as strikers Andy Carroll (hamstrings), Miguel Almiron (groin) and Dwight Gayle (muscle injury), are all fit.

However, defenders Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo (both hamstrings) and Jamaal Lascelles (fractured tibia) are out, as are midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and striker Allan Saint-Maximin (both hamstrings), while the side DeAndre Yedlin ( knee) and midfielder Ki Sung-yueng and leader Yoshinori Muto (both strokes) are doubts.

How to follow

Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. The highlights of the game will be published at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday in Sky sports website and application plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel

Opta statistics

The wolves have won just two of their last 11 league games with Newcastle (D6 L3), and both wins came at St James & # 39; Park.

Newcastle is undefeated in their last five league games against Wolves, winning two and drawing three. His last defeat at Molineux was in the second level in April 1993, while in the top category it was in November 1977.

The wolves have lost their last two Premier League games, losing three in a row in November 2018.

Newcastle seeks to avoid losing four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since May 2018.

Excluding their own goals, none of the last 49 goals of the Premier League Lobos has been scored by an Englishman. The last team to go more than 50 goals without an English scorer was Stoke City between August 2015 and December 2016 (59 in a row).

The wolves have scored the first goal in just six different Premier League games this season, less than any other team. However, they are one of the five teams that are still undefeated when opening the scoring this period, winning five and taking out one of those six games.

Newcastle has led for only 342 minutes in the Premier League this season, only opponents Wolves (283) and Crystal Palace (275) have led for fewer minutes.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

I've been singing the praises of Newcastle, but now they have hit a brick wall. Steve Bruce needs a couple of loans, but I don't think he gets the money for a purchase, unless they sell a player to earn it.

They also have some injuries, so they are fighting. I have no idea who they will aim for, but they need players, since they are in a free-fall situation at the moment. The wolves are not too glamorous, but they are sitting in seventh place, six points from the places in the Champions League, so they will want to do the job and get away from it.

However, it is with this kind of games that the Wolves fight, and I think they will fight once again. They have played a massive amount of games: sometimes you rest, but it is a mental fatigue as much as a physical fatigue, so you could get rid of it here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Wolves to be ruthless?

Although Charlie has backed both sides to share the loot, 81 percent back a home victory at Molineux, as the Wolves seek to propel themselves to a place in the Champions League. With £ 250k on the line, what score will you predict?