Preview of the match – Tottenham vs Liverpool

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live from 5pm in Sky Sports Premier League; Start 5.30pm. Match highlights available shortly after full time on the Sky Sports website and app





Tottenham will be without Harry Kane for Liverpool's visit

Team news, key statistics and predictions before Tottenham vs Liverpool in the Premier League.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Live

Team news

Tottenham will be without Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko against Liverpool. Kane (hamstrings) and Sissoko (knee) are out until April after surgery on their respective injuries.

Danny Rose (calf) returns to training but Ben Davies (ankle), Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Tanguy Ndombele (hip) get lost.

James Milner of Liverpool will miss at least the next two games with a hamstring injury. Midfielder Naby Keita (groin) will also not be available for the next two weeks, but midfielder Joel Matip was out since October with a knee injury, and Xherdan Shaqiri trained this week.

The long-term absent Fabinho, from the end of November also with a knee injury, and Dejan Lovren (hamstrings) will return next week.

2:25 A look at some of the key statistics surrounding this weekend's Premier League action as Liverpool travels to Tottenham and Aston Villa faces champion Manchester City A look at some of the key statistics surrounding this weekend's Premier League action as Liverpool travels to Tottenham and Aston Villa faces champion Manchester City

How to follow

Tottenham vs Liverpool is live Saturday night football from 5pm; Start 5.30pm. Sky sports Customers can watch game clips on the live games blog at the Sky sports Website and application. The highlights will also be published in the Sky sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final beep.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League

Opta statistics

Tottenham won just one of their last 14 Premier League games with Liverpool (D4 L9), winning 4-1 at Wembley in October 2017.

After a series of five consecutive losses as a visitor against Tottenham between 2008-2012, Liverpool lost only one of its six Premier League visits to the Spurs (W3 D2).

Tottenham have won six of their last 10 Premier League home games against teams starting on the first day of the table (D1 L3), although they have lost their last two (against Man City in April 2018 and Liverpool in September 2018).

Liverpool are undefeated in their last eight Premier League games in London (W5 D3), winning the last three in a row. The Reds have not won four consecutive league games in the capital since October 1989.

Only the bottom of the table Norwich City has kept so few clean sheets of the Premier League this season as Tottenham Hotspur (2). Meanwhile, Liverpool have scored in 29 consecutive games: the last team that had a longer career in the Premier League was Manchester United in November 2008 (36).

Spurs manager José Mourinho has won only two of his 10 games against Jürgen Klopp in his managerial career (20%). Among the 114 managers he has faced more than twice, only against Ronald Koeman (17 percent, 1 win in 6). have a worse proportion of victories.

In all competitions, Tottenham won only two of its last 12 games in which Harry Kane did not play any role (D4 L6), by not winning any of his four games of this type (D3 L1).

2:28 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory against Tottenham in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory against Tottenham in the Premier League

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

It is a cracking game. Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko are out. José Mourinho never makes injuries an excuse, but he knows they are struggling with injuries, what he has said and said. That sounds like an excuse! Liverpool is rolling like a beautiful train.

All players thrive, but not all play brilliantly. Jurgen Klopp was successful when he said they could improve. If the first three strokes are formed at the same time, they will fly to the teams.

But José has always been the manager who will get a result of this type of game. It will block wide areas and highlight where the real dangers lie. You can play with Lucas Moura in the middle and Heung-Min Son on the left, and try to attract players to counterattack and block the path of the sides.

It will not stop the progress of the title; I can divert it for a while, but I think Liverpool will be happy with one point of this. It will be an absent performance by Tottenham in this case, but it is the only way you can stop them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)