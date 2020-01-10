Preview of the match – Cardiff vs Swansea

Watch live at Sky Sports Football from 11.30 am on Sunday; The start is at noon.







Cardiff will face Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday, live at Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Cardiff He seems to be without Joe Ralls for the South Wales derby against Swansea. Ralls has returned to training after breaking his hand at Leeds last month, but his return could be delayed until the FA Cup is repeated in Carlisle midweek.

Aden Flint, Marlon Pack, Lee Tomlin and Robert Glatzel should return to Cardiff City Stadium after having rested for the first FA Cup meeting with Carlisle. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Isaac Vassell and Matthew Connolly remain on the long-term casualty list.

Loan couple Rhian Brewster and Marc Guehi will be in the Swansea equipment. Liverpool striker Brewster could be part of the starting lineup, while Chelsea defender Guehi is probably on the bench.

Swansea could be without Mike van der Hoorn (knee), with Ben Cabango and Ben Wilmott set up to form the central association. Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, midfielder Matt Grimes and game creator Bersant Celina are among those who will be remembered after the FA 5-1 Cup defeat in QPR.

1:52 Fans have no reason to fear the use of facial recognition technology amid criticism of its use in the South Wales derby, police said. Fans have no reason to fear the use of facial recognition technology amid criticism of its use in the South Wales derby, police said.

Recent form

It's fair to say that the start of Cardiff by 2020 could have been better, with a 2-2 draw with League Two Carlisle in the FA Cup last Saturday after a 6-1 beating at the hands of QPR on New Year's Day.

The Rangers also taught Swansea a kind of lesson, which was kicked out of the FA Cup after a 5-1 loss last time. In the league, however, reverse 3-1 at Brentford on Boxing Day is the only defeat they have suffered in six.

What the managers said …

Cardiff & # 39; s Neil Harris: "What a great occasion. When the meeting is announced, all Cardiff and Swansea fans will look for it. I was no different when I took over, along with the Bristol City game. The anticipation is exactly what I thought it was going to be .

"The people here have left me unequivocally what it means to people. As a manager, there is nothing better to be honest. In this week's training, I had to stop him today because the intensity was so good. They are ready." .

Swansea & # 39; s Steve Cooper: "It is not about any individual. It is the collective and that is what makes this club special in this city. It is unique. We are aware that there has never been a double, but it only increases the motivation.

"It allows us to be as motivated as we would be anywhere and it takes us to places we have to go. The closer you get, the more you have to focus on what the game wins. There is always context, but we know that and that it drives us. But we have to keep calm and know what it takes to win. "

The most outstanding

Opta statistics

Cardiff is scheduled to host his Swansea rivals in a league game for the first time since November 2013, when they won 1-0 in the Premier League.

This is the 29th season of the Football League in which Cardiff and Swansea have faced each other, but the Swans had never before completed a double in the league over their rivals; they won 1-0 in the inverse match in October.

Cardiff's 1-6 loss to the QPR was the first time they sent more than 6 goals in a league game out of the top category since April 2009 against Preston (0-6). Cardiff hasn't lost consecutive league games since May 2019 (3 ​​straight).

Swansea has lost two of his last three league games away from home (W1), after going 11 undefeated on the road beforehand (W5 D6).

Defender Aden Flint has played more goals in the local league for Cardiff this season than any other player (3 goals, 3 assists).

Andre Ayew of Swansea has been directly involved in eight goals outside the league this season (5 goals, 3 assists), more than double that of any other player in the club.

Prutton's prediction

Now this is a great game! A South Wales derby is always a fantastic occasion and this will not be different, especially if both sides compete for a place in the top six.

Cardiff has stuttered a little late under Neil Harris, while Steve Cooper hopes that the hammering of the FA Cup in QPR does not affect the shape of the Swansea League. I will return a raffle.

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)