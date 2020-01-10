Preview of the match – C Palace vs Arsenal

%MINIFYHTML81991d9f0f8232f6955bc879009ab3d69% %MINIFYHTML81991d9f0f8232f6955bc879009ab3d610%

See the best moments of the game at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday at skysports.com and the Sky Sports app





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will appear for Arsenal in Selhurst Park

Team news, key statistics and predictions before Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

Team news

Luka Milivojevic begins a three-game suspension when Arsenal visits Selhurst Park after his expulsion in the FA Cup.

The Crystal Palace captain joins a number of injured players on the bench, but Roy Hodgson's side is expected to be driven by the returns of Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke.

Striker Cenk Tosun could also be included after joining the Everton Palace on loan for the rest of the season.

Luka Milivojevic was kicked out for this mess with Tom Huddlestone last weekend

Arsenal defender Héctor Bellerin returned to training after a hamstring problem, but he is not yet expected to appear against Palace.

Long-term injured duo Kieran Tierney and Calum Chambers also remain absent for the Gunners.

How to follow

Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. The highlights of the game will be published at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday in Sky sports website and application plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel

Highlights of Arsenal's victory against Manchester United in the Premier League

Opta statistics

Crystal Palace is undefeated in their last three Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W1 D2): they have never spent four consecutive games in the league without defeating the Gunners.

Arsenal have lost only one of their last 14 league games out against Crystal Palace (W7 D6), falling 3-0 in April 2017.

Both Crystal Palace and Arsenal have scored at least twice in each of the last three Premier League meetings between the sides: no match in the competition has seen both sides score more than 2 goals in four consecutive games.

Crystal Palace has won four of its last nine London Premier League derbies (D2 L3), as many as they had in their previous 28 in the competition (W4 D5 L19).

Arsenal seeks to record consecutive victories in the Premier League for the first time since winning its last game of 2018-19 and its first two games of this campaign.

Luka Milivojevic and Jordan Ayew scored for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw in the reverse match against Arsenal. The last time an Eagles player scored at home and away against the Gunners in the same season of the league was John Craven in 1971-72.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is averaging a goal or assist every 88 minutes in the London Premier League derbies (10 goals, 4 assists) and has scored against the five London teams he faces, with two goals against Crystal Palace .

The 34-year, 229-day gap between Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson and Mikel Arteta of Arsenal will be the fifth largest between two coaches for a game in the history of the Premier League: Arteta was born in the same season that Hodgson was made charge of his first English Football League games with Bristol City in 1981-82.

Highlights of the 1-1 draw between Norwich and Crystal Palace in the Premier League

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

It is a difficult transition for Arsenal right now. There is a beat in the team, and certainly more union than there was. It has a long way to go before it is solved, but they are grafting for Mikel Arteta.

They are working harder at this stage of the season, physically, than they would like, but they were a lazy team. They did not understand what teamwork was, and because of that, Arteta said they had to work more on the basics.

They have not recovered their mojo, but there have been a couple of clean sheets, although fortunate, but they are receiving an answer. Crystal Palace is a better team away from home, so they will be happy to return it to the front. Wilfried Zaha is getting a tip to move once more, would that bother them? He did it last time, and I hope he does it again. I hope Arsenal squeezes and causes many problems for Palace.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)