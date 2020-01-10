Preview of the match – Brentford vs QPR

Watch live at Sky Sports Football from noon on Saturday; The start is at 12.30 p.m.







Brentford will face QPR at the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, live Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Ollie Watkins will return to Brentford's lineup for the West London derby against QPR. The top scorer of the 17 goals of the Bees rested for the victory of the FA Cup last weekend over Stoke, one of the 10 changes made by manager Thomas Frank.

David Raya, Pontus Jansson, Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo and Said Benrahma will also be among those who will return. Bees are still absent in the long term Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis.

Yoann Barbet will be lost to the Rangers against his former club. The central defender is still struggling to overcome a hamstring problem and is a couple of weeks back.

Midfielder Charlie Owens is also out with a knee problem. Chief Mark Warburton, when faced with the team that led his promotion in 2014, can remember Nahki Wells, Grant Hall and Eberechi Eze after their 5-1 victory in the cup over Swansea.

Recent form

Brentford started the year with two consecutive victories: one in the Championship, in which he beat Bristol City 4-0 at Ashton Gate, and the other last Saturday when he beat Stoke 1-0 in the third round of the FA Cup.

But QPR has overcome it, however. After a largely miserable holiday period, they achieved a 6-1 victory over Cardiff 6-1 on New Year's Day, before defeating Swansea 5-1 four days later to advance themselves in the FA Cup.

What the managers said …

From Brentford Thomas Frank"First of all, I hope to see Mark Warburton and his staff. We have to respect and understand the great impact it had here in Brentford. All of us stand on the shoulders of others and he is the main base. He was part of the creation of That identity we have now.

"We try to prepare in the same way every week; we prepare for the strengths and weaknesses of QPR and explore that. Of course, the day or the day before, I try to convey the emotional conversation to the players in a slightly different way. I try to play that emotional part … that's the only small change. "

QPR & # 39; s Mark Warburton: "I expect a very good football test. They are a great team at home, they have a very strong defensive record, they move the ball very well, they have good individual talents and collectively they are very strong. We know that we face another difficult challenge, but we have scored 11 goals in two games and we are full of confidence.

"What you have to do, as a manager and coach, is to know what it means to the fans: that is the key. This is a great game for Brentford fans and QPR fans. All I want is three points." .

Conversation point: Can BMW Brentford take them to the Premier League?

Having been locked in the lower leagues for most of the past 25 years, Brentford has been gradually growing in stature and can now be considered the side of the established Championship that they longed to be throughout that period.

They reached the play-offs in 2014/15, their first season in the second level, but since then they have had to settle for the top half. But this season, with the powerful three strikers of Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins, they are knocking on the door of the Premier League with real intention.

The most outstanding

Opta statistics

Brentford has won his last four games of the local league against QPR, winning 3-0 at Griffin Park last season. The bees have never won five consecutive games in the local league against the R & # 39; s.

QPR has won only one of its last seven league games against Brentford (W1 D1 L5), winning 3-2 at home in November 2018.

Brentford has lost only one of his last 11 league games at Griffin Park (W7 D3 L1), winning the last five in a row. The Bees last won six straight games of the local league in May 2014 (a run of 7), on their way to the championship winning promotion.

QPR has won five league games away from home in 2019-20 (W5 D1 L6), as many as they had won in the entire 2018-19 campaign (W5 D6 L12).

Ebere Eze is the first QPR player of 21 years or less to reach more than 10 league goals in a season since Adel Taarabt in 2010-11.

Ollie Watkins of Brentford has been directly involved in eight goals in his last eight Championship games (six goals, two assists).

Prutton's prediction

Is Brentford the most likely side to threaten Leeds and West Brom? They need to make a real race to close the gap and this would be a great place to start.

QPR has had an amazing week. 11 goals in two games! Notch six against Cardiff on New Year's Day, and then five Swansea spent in the FA Cup. There will be goals here, and I will go to draw.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)