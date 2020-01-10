Preparing for a busy year at the Guantanamo War Court

You are reading this week's At War newsletter. sign up here to receive it in your inbox every Friday. Send us an email to [email protected].

This report was produced in association with the Pulitzer Center on crisis reports.

In the 20 years that I have been covering the base of the United States Navy in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, I have had to practice different types of journalism. Sometimes I am an investigative journalist, I review documents and use the Freedom of Information Act to find information that the military does not want you to know.

Some of my reports are an extension of my time as a war correspondent, when I covered the invasions of Iraq and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Some people call me a human rights reporter because I put conditions in the remote prison under a microscope, both for captives and captors. Sometimes I feel like a reporter from a small town that covers the remote outpost of 45 square miles with a population of 6,000 people (one third of whom are foreign workers from Jamaica and the Philippines), a traffic court, a system School for sailors & # 39; Children, a McDonald's and an annoying population of stray cats.

But 2020 is emerging as, more than ever, my almost non-stop year as a reporter for the Guantanamo war court. The judges have scheduled a 215-day record of military commission hearings in cases of war crimes in the Expeditionary Legal Complex, the national security court that is built on an abandoned airfield with a moldy trailer park for troops and A city of tents. for reporters and other observers.