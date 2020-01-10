Preparing for a busy year at the Guantanamo War Court

You are reading this week's At War newsletter. sign up here to receive it in your inbox every Friday. Send us an email to [email protected].
This report was produced in association with the Pulitzer Center on crisis reports.
In the 20 years that I have been covering the base of the United States Navy in Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, I have had to practice different types of journalism. Sometimes I am an investigative journalist, I review documents and use the Freedom of Information Act to find information that the military does not want you to know.
Some of my reports are an extension of my time as a war correspondent, when I covered the invasions of Iraq and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Some people call me a human rights reporter because I put conditions in the remote prison under a microscope, both for captives and captors. Sometimes I feel like a reporter from a small town that covers the remote outpost of 45 square miles with a population of 6,000 people (one third of whom are foreign workers from Jamaica and the Philippines), a traffic court, a system School for sailors & # 39; Children, a McDonald's and an annoying population of stray cats.
But 2020 is emerging as, more than ever, my almost non-stop year as a reporter for the Guantanamo war court. The judges have scheduled a 215-day record of military commission hearings in cases of war crimes in the Expeditionary Legal Complex, the national security court that is built on an abandoned airfield with a moldy trailer park for troops and A city of tents. for reporters and other observers.
Probably the best known among the proceedings are the pretrial hearings that are working on the applicable laws and evidence for the death penalty trial of the five men accused of planning the attacks of September 11, 2001. The main defendant is Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, who after years at CIA the custody, including 183 rounds of submarine, boasted that he was the intellectual author of the September 11 plot "from A to Z,quot;. The judgment is currently scheduled to begin with the selection of the jury in January 2021. But, for that to happen, much will have to be achieved in terms of hearings, court rulings and the facilities necessary to accommodate what is expected to be hundreds of participants in the trial in Guantanamo for months in a row.
This year begins with a great drama on January 20, the opening of a two-week hearing in the case of September 11 that is expected to have the testimony of James Mitchell, a psychologist and former member of C.I.A. contractor who with his partner, Bruce Jessen, He personally boarded Mohammed on board a black site in March 2003, the month of his capture in Pakistan.
Unless the testimony is derailed or postponed, it is not a rare occurrence in Guantanamo, it will mark the first time that the two men will be in the same courtroom as the five defendants who were subjected to the "interrogation techniques CIA 's improvements that Mitchell and Jessen prepared for the Bush administration in 2002. But this time, it will be the psychologists who will answer the questions while Mohammed and the men who spent up to four years at the CIA the black sites will be the ones watching .
Defense attorneys say the defendants were tortured using the submarine and other interrogation methods that President Barack Obama banned in 2009. Now the two psychologists are being called as witnesses as part of a month-long effort by Mohammed's lawyers and others to exclude anything that self-incriminates. Five men in Guantanamo said they were contaminated by their early time in the CIA custody, when they were denied visits by the International Red Cross and hid from lawyers and the judicial system of the United States.
The law governing military commissions requires that any admission made by a defendant be voluntary. Prosecutors do not discuss what Mohammed and the others said in the C.I.A. The prisons were coerced, and they do not seek to use these interrogations at trial. Mitchell and Jessen are being called as experts in the C.I.A. program that used violence, threats, sexual humiliation and sleep deprivation to obtain information from terrorist suspects, to reinforce a defense argument that, although they were transferred to Guantanamo in 2006, the statements that defendants gave to FBI the agents in a matter of months were involuntary, the results of the black sites regime of "learned impotence,quot;.
The testimony brings great risks. A lifelong case prosecutor, Jeffrey D. Groharing, called 2007 F.B.I. interrogations "the most critical evidence in this case,quot;. Defense attorneys believe that the eyewitness testimony of psychologists is a crucial component in their effort to build a graphic narrative of what the C.I.A. He made his captives when they argue that the United States has lost the moral authority to execute the men it tortured.
The judges cancel or shorten the weeks of hearing. And hurricanes and higher courts have thwarted their plans in the 15 years of the Guantanamo military commissions. But for now I am planning long and difficult stays in the tent city of Guantanamo in 2020, which, between the court calendar and the trips organized by the military, could double the 117 days I entered the base in 2019.
