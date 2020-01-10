Premier League relegation battle evaluated: Who will fall? The | Soccer news





Bournemouth Watford host fighter this Sunday, live on Sky Sports

The race for the Premier League title already seems to be an inevitable conclusion with the fugitive leaders Liverpool 13 clear points with a game in hand.

But the battle for survival is intensifying, with the arrival of Nigel Pearson at Watford that has had the desired effect. Only six points separate the Hornets in 19th place and Everton in 11th.

When the Premier League returns this weekend, Pearson will expect to jump to Bournemouth to escape the relegation zone, live live. Super sunday.

The landscape of descent could not be more congested and it seems that the old adage of reaching the 40-point magic mark is applied this season for the first time in a decade.

Birmingham was relegated with 39 points during the 2010/11 season. That year, Wolves finished 17th with 40 points: they had 21 points after 21 games that season.

The last time a team needed more than 40 points to survive was in 2002/03 when West Ham was relegated to 18th place with 42 points. Bolton finished 17th that year with 44 points, and had 19 points after 21 games.

With the Norwich in the background not yet drifting at 14 points, could we head for the most dramatic and unpredictable downhill battle in the history of the Premier League? We evaluate the endangered clubs, key accessories and what could seal your destiny …

11. Everton (25 points in 21 games)

Everton trusts Dominic Calvert-Lewin too much for goals

Why could they go down? As unlikely as it may seem, given its ever-present status and the large number of talented people, Carlo Ancelotti has a job in his hands to restore some pride in the first place after the debilitating exit of the FA Cup at the hands of a Liverpool very weakened

Everton must respond immediately to reach a new low in his season to rule out any claims that may still be involved in a relegation battle under his esteemed new manager.

Many supporters will fight to shake the sense of shame after the last Anfield debacle, and if the results reflect much of the first half of the campaign, it is questionable whether many of the current squad members have the mentality necessary for a scrap .

Everton vs Brighton, 3pm – Saturday West Ham vs Everton, 3pm – January 18 Everton vs Newcastle, 7.30pm – January 21 Watford vs Everton, 3pm – February 1

What could decide your destiny? Everton will resume its search for a central and central midfielder this month of transfers in January, but Ancelotti will be eager to see an improvement in attack production, despite his claims that he is not in the market for a forward.

The Toffees have scored only 24 goals in their 21 league games, with Bernard the third leading scorer in this period in two goals, behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin (8) and Richarlison (7). The lack of avant-garde has left the club far below its goal of the season to compete for European places, and could get them back into trouble again.

12. Southampton (25 points in 21 games)

Southampton enjoyed the holiday period with 10 points in four games

Why could they go down? The picture was bleak for Southampton after they were defeated at home against West Ham on December 14, a sixth home defeat of the campaign, but Ralph Hasenhuttl's team has regained its season by courtesy of its strong road form .

The victories at Aston Villa and Chelsea during the Christmas period have provided the Saints with a launch pad for a better second half of the campaign, but keeping Danny Ings in shape will be crucial to his hopes for survival.

Ings have scored 12 goals in their last 15 Premier League games, raising Southampton to the middle of the table, but excessive dependence on former Liverpool-prone injury-striker remains a major concern.

Southampton vs Burnley, 12.30 p.m. – February 15 Southampton vs Aston Villa, 3pm – February 22 West Ham vs Southampton, 3pm – February 29 Southampton vs Newcastle – March 21

What could decide your destiny? A failure to find adequate full support. There is a vacancy on the right side of the defense after Cedric Soares announced his intention to cancel his contract.

Jake Vokins made his claim by scoring in the third round victory of the FA 2-0 Cup over Huddersfield, but Hasenhuttl himself recently admitted that the 19-year-old "was not very advanced in his development,quot; to play Premier football League right now. time.

The club's new director of football operations, Matt Crocker, and chief explorer Martyn Glover, along with Hasenhuttl, have already identified their goals, but reinforcing the defense that has conceded 38 goals this season is the priority.

13. Newcastle (25 points in 21 games)

Newcastle player Joelinton has scored only one goal in 22 appearances this season

Why could they go down? The third side locked at the same number of points in the lower half of the table, Newcastle is in danger of falling back into crisis as a result of its growing list of injuries.

Jetro Willems and Javier Manquillo limped before the break during the 3-0 loss to Leicester on New Year's Day, while Jonjo Shelvey and Fabian Schar joined them at the treatment table.

Ciaran Clark (calf), Paul Dummett (groin), Jamaal Lascelles (calf) and Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstrings) should return sometime this month, while Matt Ritchie made his long-awaited return from an ankle injury in the 1 -1 draw with Rochdale.

Does Newcastle have excessive performance? Equipment Goals for Expected GF Goals against GA expected points Expected Points Southampton 25 32.3 38 28.6 25 31.9 Everton 24 28.5 32 26.6 25 30.6 Burnley 24 26.4 3. 4 26.7 24 28.5 Brighton 25 26.8 29 31.1 24 27.8 Watford 17 25.5 3. 4 34.1 19 26.1 Bournemouth twenty 23.2 32 33.0 twenty 21.9 Aston Villa 27 27.0 37 43.0 twenty-one 19.6 Norwich 22 22.7 41 36.3 14 18.8 West ham 25 25.2 32 36.1 22 17.6 Newcastle twenty 17.8 33 38.0 25 15.4

Lobos vs Newcastle, 3pm – Saturday Newcastle vs Chelsea, 5.30pm – January 18 Everton vs Newcastle, 7.30pm – January 21 Newcastle vs Norwich, 3pm – February 1

What could decide your destiny? Newcastle is clamoring for a scorer, but after spending £ 40 million on Joelinton in the summer, will owner Mike Ashley take out his wallet again?

Manager Steve Bruce could still seek short-term loan solutions to compensate for any recurrence of injuries, while Ashley will know that business in January in the past has given her an injection in her arm.

Kenedy and Martin Dubravka arrived two seasons ago to have the desired effect, and Bruce will point out the lack of firepower seen during three successive defeats as a cause for concern.

14. Brighton (24 points in 21 games)

Midfielder Yves Bissouma has not yet fully justified his transfer fee of £ 14 million

Why could they go down? When owner-president Tony Bloom dismissed Chris Hughton after the end of 15 and 17, Graham Potter was entrusted with his vision to turn Brighton into an established top 10 set.

But as the Seagulls headed for the new year, they had two points less than at the same stage under Hughton last period and were five points closer to the last three. The defeat of the third round of the FA Cup at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday revealed a worrying lack of depth.

Potter will be the first to admit that the return of his team's points has not reflected his overall performance, an unpleasant habit to develop.

The form of Brighton fell off a precipice in early 2019, and although their football has been pleasing to the eye, they may have to adopt a more pragmatic approach if they continue to stop near the relegation zone.

Brighton vs Manchester City – April 25 Southampton vs Brighton – May 2 Brighton vs Newcastle – May 9 Burnley vs Brighton – May 17

What could decide your destiny? A shortage of objectives. The club has been operating with only three recognized strikers in their squad since lending Jurgen Locadia and Florin Andone during the summer transfer window.

Glenn Murray was ignored in Wednesday's loss, suggesting he could be dating, leaving Potter alone with the inexperienced Aaron Connolly, 19, and top scorer Neal Maupay.

They could have problems if they get injured for some time during the second half of the season.

15. Burnley (24 points in 21 games)

Burnley needs more Dwight McNeil production after his decisive season

Why could they go down? On paper, Peterborough's visit to Turf Moor represented a decent bet for a third-round FA Cup surprise, but that was before Sean Dyche described his players as "lack of courage,quot; during the home loss. before Aston Villa on New Year's Day.

The Clarets reacted with three goals within the first 23 minutes against Posh on their way to seal a 4-2 victory, and Dyche will now expect to see that clinical demonstration of finishing replicated in the Premier League.

The growing fear among supporters is that not creating opportunities could hamper their hopes of consolidating their first level status for another season; in December, Burnley managed only nine shots on goal in six games, and four of them went against Newcastle.

Burnley vs Arsenal, 2pm – February 2, live on Sky Sports Southampton vs Burnley, 12.30 p.m. – February 15 Burnley vs Bournemouth, 3pm – February 22 Newcastle vs Burnley, 3pm – February 29

What could decide your destiny? Burnley has the best face-to-face record among the teams in the lower half of the table. If they continue to collect points from their closest rivals, they will secure an end in the middle of the table.

Making quick starts will be at the center of the Dyche team's conversations with its team that has now gone through nine games without scoring in the initial period of a Premier League game.

What worries the most is the way the club is, with Burnley losing in each of the 10 times they've been left behind from a 1-1 draw with Southampton last February. Turf Moor needs to be restored as a fortress.

16. West Ham (22 points from 20 games)

Felipe Anderson scored his first goal of the season against Bournemouth

Why could they go down? David Moyes has made the perfect start of his second spell as head of the Hammers; With six goals scored and none conceded in two games, the Scotsman has managed to appease those fans who saw his return as a step back.

An amazing 77.5 percent of fans in a Twitter poll said they didn't support his appointment, and there's still a lot of work to do. By beating Bournemouth 4-0 in his first game in charge, West Ham secured his best home win in the Premier League in 15 years and this ended a wait of almost four months for a home victory.

Moyes finally secured consecutive Premier League successes for the first time as head of the Hammers, 18 months apart, but it was only the team's third win at the London Stadium this season.

Only Bournemouth and Norwich have a worse history at home, and this simply has to change.

West Ham vs Chelsea – April 4 West Ham vs. Burnley – April 18 West Ham vs Watford – May 2 West Ham vs Aston Villa – May 17

What could decide your destiny? After accepting that they made a mistake in eliminating Moyes in May 2018, David Sullivan and David Gold, the co-chairs, cannot afford too many bad decisions.

Things have collapsed before under Moyes, who said supporters "crossed the line,quot; when they invaded the field during an infamous 3-0 home loss to Burnley in March 2018.

By resorting to a return to basics appointment, Gold and Sullivan have sought an instant impact, and Moyes established his position by warning his players that they will not be selected if maximum effort is not applied.

Felipe Anderson, Robert Snodgrass and Ryan Fredericks stood out by pressing the cherries with the ball recovered in the last third on nine occasions, their second highest amount this season. Moyes will demand this consistently.

17. Aston Villa (21 points from 21 games)

Jack Grealish is an integral part of Aston Villa's chances of survival this season

Why could they go down? The lack of bodies. Aston Villa has suffered injuries in key areas like none of its downhill rivals.

Despite almost equaling Manchester United as the one that spends the most in the summer transfer window with a disbursement of £ 144.5 million, the conclusion of last week's meeting between manager Dean Smith, chief executive Christian Purslow and the Technical director Jesús García Pitach may well have been another very active month is required.

The signing of the £ 22 million club of Villa, Wesley, and first-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton will not reappear this season after both suffered knee ligament damage in the 2-1 victory over Burnley.

They join the influential John McGinn on the sidelines, with the Scottish absent for up to three months with a fractured ankle. The arrival of Danny Drinkwater loaned by Chelsea should be just the beginning for Smith, who targets players with experience in the Premier League. But it may not be enough.

Aston Villa vs Watford, 7.30pm – January 21 Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, 3pm – February 1 Southampton vs Aston Villa, 3pm – February 22 Newcastle vs Aston Villa – March 21

What could decide your destiny? Or more exactly, who? Jack Grealish has taken his game to another level in recent months and a call to England must surely be just a matter of time.

A slow start of the campaign by his own admission, the 24-year-old has grown to become the talisman of Villa, and his display in the victory over Burnley was the most complete to date in the Premier League.

Losing it this month would be unthinkable, but with Manchester United linked to a movement, Smith insists he will stay at the club no matter what offers materialize.

"Our owners are very ambitious and want to establish us as a Premier League club, and to do that, you must keep your best players," said Smith.

"We will keep in touch with Jack Grealish and people can keep looking but they can't touch."

18. Bournemouth (20 points in 21 games)

Ryan Fraser has struggled to reach his standards this season in Bournemouth

Why could they go down? Eddie Howe's side has been in free fall since September. His team devastated by injuries has won only one of his last 10 Premier League games, and is now at a safe point.

Under Howe, they have rarely been in the last three of the Premier League. In fact, it has been more than two years since Bournemouth was last in this position.

The bad form of the Cherries has coincided with the drought of goals of 13 games of striker Callum Wilson, and the 4-0 defeat at West Ham showed that they have no confidence.

Bournemouth vs Watford, 2pm – Sunday, live on Sky Sports Norwich vs Bournemouth, 3pm – January 18 Bournemouth vs Brighton, 7.30pm – January 21 Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, 3pm – February 1

What could decide your destiny? Bournemouth developed a reputation as a striped Premier League outfit, running undefeated five-game races only to then lose five in the rebound.

But that has not been the case this season, where good results against Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have shown anomalies instead of a trampoline.

His worrying career coincided with a growing list of injuries before the 4-0 victory over Luton in the third round of the FA Cup.

Dominic Solanke finally found the net in that game, and will wait for him to start his career in Bournemouth, while Howe will wait for David Brooks' return to have an energizing effect.

Brooks has not yet played this term after an ankle surgery in early August after suffering ligament damage in the preseason. The expected return of Welsh next month could provide that part of the quality that has been lost so much during this campaign.

19. Watford (19 points in 21 games)

Gerard Deulofeu is ready to play a key role in the quest for survival of Watford

Why could they go down? Watford has been very efficient and organized since the arrival of Nigel Pearson, and the unit of the team has been rediscovered.

But they are another team that has had trouble accumulating points in the course of the first half of the season against their relegation rivals.

Watford took only eight points from his nine games against sides in the bottom half of the table, only Norwich has taken less (7).

To avoid the danger of relegation, Pearson will expect to resort to the young Brazilian Joao Pedro from the start, with the 17 goals of the Watford league scored with much less in the division.

Watford vs Southampton – April 4 Chelsea vs Watford – April 11 Watford vs Norwich – April 18 Watford vs Newcastle – April 25

What could decide your destiny? So far, Pearson has not yet suffered a real setback, but he knows that one will come. Good job, know one or two things about performing Houdini acts.

After all, it was at Brunton Park 21 years ago, where his first season in management resulted in Carlisle retaining his Football League status thanks to Jimmy Glass's goal against Plymouth in the fifth minute of detention time.

Premier League Half-head-to-Head Equipment Games Won Drawn Lost GF Georgia GD Pts Burnley eleven 7 7 two two 18 years 6 6 12 2. 3 Aston Villa eleven 6 6 two 3 18 years 13 5 5 twenty Brighton 9 9 4 4 3 two 13 8 5 5 fifteen West ham 10 4 4 3 3 fifteen 12 3 fifteen Everton 10 5 5 0 0 5 5 eleven 13 -two fifteen Southampton 9 9 4 4 0 0 5 5 12 14 -two 12 Bournemouth 10 3 3 4 4 eleven 14 -3 12 Newcastle 9 9 3 two 4 4 10 13 -3 eleven Watford 9 9 two two 5 5 8 13 -5 8 Norwich 10 two one 7 7 7 7 17 -10 7 7

Pearson was at the helm with Leicester when seven victories in his last nine Premier League games kept the Foxes in 2015, and the first signs are that he has cut the abrasive side of his personality after receiving another crack in the top class. .

The 56-year-old has improved instruction, direction and leadership in a short period of time; Will Hughes has flourished in a deeper role, allowing Abdoulaye Doucoure to join the attack, while Ben Foster described him as a teacher who keeps players alert.

But would the ignominy of leaving the FA Cup to Tranmere derail his momentum?

20. Norwich (14 points in 21 games)

Emiliano Buendia has impressed Norwich during a challenging season

Why could they go down? Since early December, Norwich has led the five local Premier League games, but did not win any of them, lost twice and drew three times. It's a worrying trend, and Daniel Farke's team has fared even worse on the road, with five points out of his 10 games off Carrow Road.

Four of the next six games in the Norwich Premier League are away from home, which means there is a real danger that they may drift at the end of February.

Teemu Pukki has nine Premier League goals this season, but the Finnish striker has lost his sharpness since he suffered a toe fracture in a 1-1 draw at Leicester.

With just one win and five points from his last 16 games, Farke will be relieved to see the back of the hectic holiday calendar, with Pukki now having the chance to recover completely.

Norwich vs Leicester, 8pm – February 28, live on Sky Sports Sheffield United vs Norwich – March 7 Norwich vs Southampton – March 14 Norwich vs Everton – March 21

What could decide your destiny? Pukki has played more minutes than any Norwich player this season (1,869), but the appearance of Adam Idah academy striker comes at a very welcome time.

The 18-year-old is expected to enter the first team after his triplet in the 4-2 victory over Preston in the third round of the FA Cup, but Farke and sports director Stuart Webber must be proactive in the transfer market .

The Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell industry has allowed Norwich to remain only seven points behind the security, but in addition to clinging to its best players, a center must be brought to shore up a porous defense.

Who are the bookmakers?

Bournemouth's battle with Watford this weekend could be crucial

Norwich is still the favorites to end his stay in the Premier League after just one season. The Canary Islands are currently 1/9 to make an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa is Evens to be relegated after his horrible series of injuries, with Watford completing the last three in the current market at 5/4.