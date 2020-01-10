Porsha Williams' fiance Dennis McKinley breaks the silence after a nightly meeting with women

Instagram

Not to mention the four women who were with him, the star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; He insists that he was only in the restaurant to eat and nothing else.

Dennis McKinley spoke after he was accused of cheating on his future girlfriend "The true housewives of Atlanta"star Porsha Williams. He set the record just after he was seen eating with a group of women in the early morning recently.

Dennis insisted that there was nothing scandalous about the nighttime encounter. He claimed he was there to eat and nothing else. "Can't I eat [french fries, hamburgers, pizza]?" He wrote a quick note in his Instagram story without mentioning the four women who sat at the table with him.

According to Radar Online, the women were flirting with Dennis. Apparently, one of them was heard saying "he got into his DM". Another even made himself comfortable by putting his head on his shoulder. "It was as if I was on a date with all of them," said an eyewitness.

The women left with Dennis in an Escalade with a driver after he picked up the bill from the table.

Porsha has not responded directly to rumors of infidelity, but apparently tried to keep positive thoughts. He published this story in the midst of the trap reports, "Every time I choose love over fear and peace instead of reaction, I raise my vibration and send a wave of positive energy to the world."

Porsha and Dennis were made public for the first time in June 2018 and got engaged a few months later after he announced his pregnancy. She gave birth to her first child together in March 2019. They separated three months later due to their trap, which was documented in the Bravo reality show.

"After hearing what I needed to hear, I got up and ran away. At that time, I didn't want to listen anymore because, for me, I had just heard my fiance say that he actually had sex with someone while I was taking our son. I didn't want to hear anything else. I didn't need to hear anything else, nothing to say. I didn't need to know the reasons. I didn't need to know anything else. "She said.

Then, the couple went to advice to solve their problems and finally got back together.