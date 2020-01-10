Porsha Williams' fiance Dennis McKinley apparently addresses the new rumors of deception!

%MINIFYHTML07a4a3fe9907fad2c7b03e8a33b4429c9% %MINIFYHTML07a4a3fe9907fad2c7b03e8a33b4429c10%

There are some new rumors of traps surrounding Porsha Williams' fiance, but Dennis McKinley seemed to defend himself after being accused of going out late at night with no less than 4 women! As fans know, the man previously admitted that he was unfaithful during Porsha's pregnancy, so it makes sense that social media users don't trust him much.

The way he subtly addressed the accusations that he was flirting with 4 beautiful women on a night out, was posting a fast food meme and writing next: "Can't I eat?"

This seemed to refer to rumors that earlier this month, he was seen in a restaurant with "beautiful women,quot; who were "flirting with him."

At least this is what an eyewitness shared with Radar Online!

As you can imagine, it was not long for speculation that the fiance of the RHOA star had betrayed her again to spread.

Dennis previously admitted to cheating Porsha during her pregnancy in an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

At that time, the man was attending a therapy session and the fans of the show were really angry when he tried to blame his infidelity on Porsha who was expecting a son.

Later, however, he recognized that he had been really "selfish,quot; and Porsha decided to take him back, giving him another chance at their relationship.

In an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Porsha referred to them as "compromising again."

She continued to share that ‘We are working in our family. Take time. I love him and he loves me and we are doing the best for our family. That is really all you can do. You have to be confident. "

Porsha also mentioned that "trust,quot; is definitely something they are working hard on rebuilding.



