Pompeo: The United States did not know when, where Soleimani's attacks would occur | USA news

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has acknowledged that the United States did not know "precisely,quot; when or where the imminent attacks allegedly planned by Iranian commander Qassemi Soleimani would take place, but said the threat was "real."

"There is no doubt that there were a series of impending attacks that were being planned by Qassem Soleimani," Pompeo said in a Fox News interview that aired on Thursday.

"We don't know exactly when, and we don't know exactly where, but it was real."

Plus:

Soleimani was killed in the United States. drone attack near Baghdad on January 3, which led Iran to retaliate with a series of missile attacks against US facilities in Iraq several days later.

In its justification for the attack, the United States has repeatedly said that Soleimani was planning "imminent attacks,quot; against US forces in the region. Officials have not publicly prepared evidence of any planned attack.

Two Republicans justify at once

Pompeo's recent comments came in response to a question about the criticism the Trump administration received from members of Congress, including two Republican senators, about the recent escalation of tensions with Iran.

The House of Representatives and the Senate received separate reports on Wednesday about the administration's decision to kill Soleimani.

Most Republicans defended Donald Trump, saying that the president of the United States made the "right call."

But two Republican senators, Mike Lee and Rand Paul, joined the Democrats to criticize the reports and called them "insulting,quot; and "degrading."

"It's not American. It's unconstitutional. And it's wrong," Lee told reporters after Wednesday's Senate briefing.

"I find it insulting and degrading to the United States Constitution. " He said, adding that the briefing was "probably the worst briefing I've seen at least on a military issue in the nine years I've served in the United States Senate."

Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul depart through the Senate subway following a US Senate national security briefing. UU. On developments with Iran (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

The Democratic-controlled House on Thursday passed a non-binding resolution aimed at limiting the president’s ability to attack Iran in the future without congressional approval.

The resolution of the War Powers of the House of Representatives orders Trump to end military operations against Iran, except in self-defense, and clarifies that the president does not currently have the authority of Congress to start a war with Iran. A similar version is expected to be debated in the Republican-controlled Senate, where it faces an uphill battle.

Under the Constitution of the United States, the authority to direct military action is divided between Congress and the president. Congress has the power to declare war, while the president, as commander in chief, has the power to use the army to defend the United States.