Pompeo adheres to the claim that EE. UU. He faced an imminent threat from Iran

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration imposed a new round of sanctions against Iran on Friday and, leaving aside the demands of the Democrats for evidence, drew up its claims that the decision to kill an Iranian high commander was justified by a threat imminent for embassies in the United States and other Americans. interests.
"We had specific information about an imminent threat," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a press conference at the White House. “And those threats included attacks on US embassies. Point, end point.
Pompeo failed to repeat what President Trump said a day earlier about a specific plot against the US Embassy in Baghdad, but rejected criticism, even from members of Congress, that the administration had not shared any intelligence that supports his Case for the assassination of Major General Qassim Suleimani in an air attack early Friday.
"I don't know exactly at what minute," Pompeo said. "We don't know exactly what day it would have been executed, but it was very clear, Qassim Suleimani himself was planning a large-scale broad attack on American interests and those attacks were imminent."
Pompeo said information about the threat had been shared with members of Congress, contradicting some members of both parties who said they had received few details. Lawmakers from both parties described the briefings as historical conferences rather than the typical presentation on classified matters. A legislator said the information was "something that I could go to Wikipedia and get. It was so basic."
When asked how he defined an imminent threat, Mr. Pompeo replied: “This was going to happen. And American lives were at risk. And we would have been guilty of negligence, as the president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, we would have been guilty negligent if we had not recommended the president to take this measure against Qassim Suleimani. "
Pompeo talked about the threats after he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the latest round of economic sanctions against Iran. Sanctions were the first substantive response from the United States since Iran launched missiles against US forces in Iraq this week.
Iran is already under crippling sanctions by the United States and the last round was a narrow target. The latest sanctions name a number of industries that include steel, construction, textiles and mining. They also apply to eight senior Iranian officials who were involved in a recent attack with ballistic missiles at bases where US troops were stationed.
Sanctions could affect Iran's economy by deterring investment from nations like China and Russia, said Ryan Fayhee, a sanctions expert at Hughes Hubbard & Reed law firm.
Mr. Fayhee said that the last round of sanctions was intended to reduce the situation with Iran after the attacks on the military bases in Iraq where the Americans were stationed.
"This attempt to reduce the scale could avoid the need to generate national and international support for further military action; that would only come with a public disclosure of the underlying real support for the attack targeting Suleimani," said Mr. Fayhee, who worked previously in sanctions problems in the national security division of the Department of Justice.
Mr. Fayhee said the administration could also ask the United Nations to seek sanctions, but doing so would require the United States to publicly share intelligence information to justify the strike.
In December, the The Trump administration imposed new sanctions on Iran's largest shipping company and a major airline. The United States believes that both companies had roles in transporting material to ballistic missiles and nuclear programs. And in June last year, the Trump administration imposed sanctions designed to prevent top Iranian officials from using the international banking system, a retaliatory measure in response to Tehran's attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
The new round of sanctions was the last movement in the week-long clashes between Washington and Tehran that began in late December when Iran attacked an Iraqi complex and killed an American civilian contractor.
Two days later, the United States responded by attacking Iran-backed militias in Iraq, which led to the outrage of the pro-Iranians who then assaulted the US Embassy complex in Baghdad, singing "Death to the United States."
Three days later, an American air strike near Baghdad airport killed Iran's most powerful commander. Less than a week later, Iran responded by attacking two bases in Iraq where US troops were stationed. No Americans were killed.
Michael D. Shear and Zach Montague contributed reports.