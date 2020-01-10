Pompeo adheres to the claim that EE. UU. He faced an imminent threat from Iran

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration imposed a new round of sanctions against Iran on Friday and, leaving aside the demands of the Democrats for evidence, drew up its claims that the decision to kill an Iranian high commander was justified by a threat imminent for embassies in the United States and other Americans. interests.

"We had specific information about an imminent threat," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a press conference at the White House. “And those threats included attacks on US embassies. Point, end point.

Pompeo failed to repeat what President Trump said a day earlier about a specific plot against the US Embassy in Baghdad, but rejected criticism, even from members of Congress, that the administration had not shared any intelligence that supports his Case for the assassination of Major General Qassim Suleimani in an air attack early Friday.

"I don't know exactly at what minute," Pompeo said. "We don't know exactly what day it would have been executed, but it was very clear, Qassim Suleimani himself was planning a large-scale broad attack on American interests and those attacks were imminent."