Plane crash leaves the Iranian diaspora in Canada grieved

Flags have been dropped throughout the city of just under a million people. A railway bridge that crosses a deep river valley that defines Edmonton geographically has been illuminated with red and white lights, the colors of the Canadian flag, in memory.

In this multicultural nation, Iranians are comparative newcomers: the majority arrived after the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Today, according to some calculations, Canada has the third largest number of expatriate Iranians in the world and its universities are a major destination for Iranian graduate students.

Iranian-Canadians are an accomplished group academically and professionally. In Edmonton, as in all of Canada, they include doctors, dentists, engineers and academics.

"It's a gift for Canada, and you know what, it's the loss of the regime in Iran," said Payman Parseyan, former president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton, talking about the contributions immigrants have made to Canada. “They have repressed people, people are upset with the government and they leave. The best minds learn to get out. "

Parseyan, a former 30-year-old municipal police officer who now inspects the construction of oil and gas lines, refers to himself as Persian rather than Iranian to distance himself from the government in power in his homeland.

His parents, both geologists, brought Mr. Parseyan to Canada when he was 8, along with his two brothers. After briefly staying with distant relatives in Toronto, they took a four-day train ride to Edmonton, a city they knew nothing about.

He acknowledged that for most Iranians seeking to leave, Canada is a second option after the United States as the preferred destination. The icy weather, particularly in Edmonton, can be a deterrent.