Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown promises a change of focus without the injured Joel Embiid | NBA News

The Philadelphia 76ers coach, Brett Brown, promised to put "a torch, a bullet,quot; into his team's approach after learning that the injured star center, Joel Embiid, is out indefinitely.

Embiid will undergo surgery for a torn ligament in a finger of his left hand and will be evaluated in one or two weeks. The All-Star center, with an average of 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31 games this season, tore the radial collateral ligament on the ring finger on Monday night in a victory over Oklahoma City.

Image:

Joel Embiid in action for Philadelphia after receiving treatment for a finger injury



"I'm putting a blowtorch, a bullet, a lot of bullets in what we used to do," Brown said. "It really doesn't fit. So it's up to me to do it. We don't have Joel Embiid. So when I say & # 39; blowtorch and bullet & # 39 ;, I mean it."

Josh Richardson scored 29 points, Ben Simmons was 19 and Philadelphia won without Embiid, beating the Boston Celtics 109-98 on Thursday night.

Image:

Richardson celebrates after scoring against Boston



Brown gathered his team in the locker room to ring the victory bell after the game when the 76ers coach noticed a familiar face on General Manager Elton Brand's phone.

There was Embiid on FaceTime, calling from New York, where he will undergo surgery on Friday to repair a broken ligament. Embiid liked the view: a Sixers team that managed to win hours after learning that the All-Star center was out indefinitely.

"We're going to miss Joel for as long as it is," Simmons said, "but tonight was a good start."

Mike Scott slipped in the initial rotation, along with Al Horford, Tobias Harris, Richardson and Simmons. Simmons, an All-Star shipowner, played in the center on occasion and attracted Enes Kanter with 1:45 to play in the first quarter.

Image:

Simmons drives the lane against the Celtics



"I've always been curious how that could be," Brown said. "I thought it was good. I don't know what the numbers confirm, but it's something we tried. I wanted to try Ben at five, we did, and I suspect we'll see him again."

With Embiid out indefinitely, even deep reserves will have to contribute to keep them afloat until he returns. That included Furkan Korkmaz, who buried three at the end of the quarter that extended the Sixers' lead to 91-87.

Horford, who left Boston in the offseason to sign a four-year contract with Philadelphia, converted a three-point play for a seven-point lead. The Celtics approached two, but the Sixers used a 9-0 run to save the game and improve to 18-2 at home.

"They are two big sports cities that really support their teams, so they appreciate it," Richardson said. "I feel that everyone is almost ready to fight for that game when it arises."

















2:10



Highlights of the Boston Celtics' visit to the Philadelphia 76ers in week 12 of the NBA season



The Celtics had their own scare when Kemba Walker, ejected for the first time in his nine-year NBA career the night before, sprained his left thumb.

Walker ran into Scott and instantly grabbed his hand at the end of the second quarter. Walker, who scored 26 points in 10 of 20 shots, tried to shake but went to the locker room shortly before the Celtics took a 55-48 lead at halftime.

Walker, who wore a wrap in the locker room, said he stuck his thumb and didn't think he would need additional evidence.

"When he first fell, we were worried about the ligaments," coach Brad Stevens said. "Right now, in many ways, it seems we have dodged a bullet."

Walker looked good when he returned to the lineup. Jayson Tatum and Walker managed consecutive three-pointers to tie the game with 69 points in the third and eliminate a hole caused by the Sixers' 11-0 run to start half.

"We just have to close the games better," Walker said. "You can't win them all, obviously. But we have to be better."

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.