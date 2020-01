Pepe Reina is expected to arrive in Birmingham on Monday for a medical examination.

Aston Villa has agreed to an agreement with AC Milan to borrow goalkeeper Pepe Reina for the rest of the season.

Sky sports news has verified a report in Italy that Villa and Milan have agreed on a rate for the 37-year-old man.

Orjan Nyland will remain in goal for Sunday's game against Manchester City, live in Sky Sports Premier League.

Reina is expected to arrive in Birmingham on Monday to undergo a medical examination and complete the paperwork.

More to follow …