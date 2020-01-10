Pep Guardiola says that the & # 39; fantastic generation & # 39; of England can succeed for a decade | Soccer news

















3:40



Pep Guardiola believes the future is bright for England

Pep Guardiola believes that England has a "fantastic generation,quot; of players that can offer success for the next decade.

Gareth Southgate took England to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and will seek to improve that goal in the European Championship this summer.

Guardiola believes that England is prepared for long-term success, as the Premier League continues to strengthen.

"When you see the English national team, you say & # 39; wow, what team & # 39;" said the Manchester City coach Sky Sports News.

"Gareth (Southgate) has incredible solutions in the back, middle and front. They are a fantastic group and a generation of soccer players."

"English football is getting better every season. I think English football has to be very proud of the quality of the football they play and the players they have. It's nice to see a Premier League game."

Raheem Sterling is one of a series of world-class advancement options that Gareth Southgate has

Southgate has a lot of attack options at its disposal.

Six of the eight best Premier League scorers are English: Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling. Each has scored at least 11 goals in the league this season.

Guardiola believes that England's attacking talent is the envy of Europe.

"From the center of the field to the front, you say & # 39; wow & # 39;. There are 12 or 14 players who could play in the important teams of Europe without any problem," Guardiola said.

"They have fantastic players and talented young players for the next decade.

"If they take care of themselves, they can have great success for English football over the next decade."

& # 39; Grealish is an exceptional player & # 39;

Manchester City travels to Villa Park on Sunday to face Aston Villa, live in Sky Sports Premier League.

Guardiola has been impressed with Dean Smith's newly promoted team this season, particularly Captain Jack Grealish, who has drawn the attention of the Spanish with his creativity in the last third.

Guardiola is a great admirer of Jack Grealish

"They have quality. They bought a lot of players. They have quality in advance, especially Jack Grealish in terms of his ability to find solutions in the 18-yard box," Guardiola said.

"Always your solutions in the 18-yard box, whether to make a final pass or shoot, are very smart.

"I had a lot of information about its quality in the past and I think it has exceeded the expectations that maybe I or other people had."

"He is an exceptional player."

Pep: city plans summer changes

Guardiola does not expect the City to be active in the January transfer market, but has admitted that there will be major changes in the summer, as the club seeks to address the shortcomings in a team that has fallen 14 points behind the leaders of the Premier League Liverpool, they have a game in hand.

He admits that he has already had conversations with the city's soccer director, Txiki Begiristain, but says he is waiting to see if any player asks to leave at the end of the season before finalizing any plan.

Leroy Sane is wanted by Bayern Munich

Leroy Sane has rejected City's offer of a contract extension and is entering the last 18 months of its current agreement.

"In the summer, we will have time to (add new players). We have some ideas but also (it depends) on the players," Guardiola said.

"Players that you think you want to stay can knock on the door and say & # 39; I want to leave & # 39 ;. That will happen at the end of the season."

When asked if he was excited to build the next City team, Guardiola said: "No. I was excited to build the team when I arrived, when we had to make many changes."

"Now, we have to do it again, but in an absolutely different way."