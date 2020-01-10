Pelosi says he will submit Trump dismissal articles to the Senate | News

The president of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, announced Friday that the legislation will move forward next week that would formally trigger a trial of political judgment against President Donald Trump.

On December 18, the Chamber approved two articles of political trial: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, against the Republican president.

"I asked the president of the Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler, to be prepared to bring a resolution to appoint managers and transmit the articles of political judgment to the Senate next week," Pelosi said in a statement.

More soon.

