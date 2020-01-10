Ozzy Osbourne explains why he recruits Elton John for the collaboration of the & # 39; ordinary man & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML653781e2cfef89a5e460c3b6b4bdc5a39% %MINIFYHTML653781e2cfef89a5e460c3b6b4bdc5a310%

Sharon Osbourne's rocker husband is expected to release his first solo album in a decade on February 21, just over a month after his main song premieres.

Ozzy Osbourne recruited Elton John for the main song of his new album, "Ordinary Man", because it reminded him of a classic "Rocket Man" tune.

The heavy rocker will release his first new solo album in a decade on February 21, and after his wife Sharon osbourne Let it pass Elton would be among the guests, Ozzy explains that his old friend plays the piano in collaboration, which debuted on Friday, January 10.

"Everything joined," Ozzy tells WENN. "When I was writing & # 39; Ordinary Man & # 39 ;, it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon: & # 39; I wonder if he would sing in it & # 39 ;. We asked and behold, he was okay, sing and play the piano in the song. "

The album also features guest guitarists spots. Slash Y Tom Morello and rapper Post Malone. Recorded in Los Angeles, also includes Duff mckagan and drummer Chad smith.

"It was a lot of fun," adds Ozzy. "We recorded it quickly, which I have not done since the first time Black saturday album. This made it a different process, which I really enjoyed. "