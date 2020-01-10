Oprah Winfrey withdraws from the production of Russell Simmons document #MeToo

Oprah WinfreyHe is no longer producing a documentary, which he presented to an individual who accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct
In a statement by former TV host about The Untitled Kirby Dick Y Amy Ziering Documentary, the media mogul announced: "I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer of The Untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering Documentary and will not be aired on Apple TV +."
She adds that she wants to "know what I believe and unequivocally support women," which will be highlighted in the project. However, he believes that "there is more work to be done in the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned with that creative vision."
"I have great respect for his mission, but given the desire of the filmmakers to release the film at the Sundance Film Festival before believing it is complete, I think it is better to set aside," he continues. "I will work with Time & # 39; s Up to support victims and those affected by sexual abuse and harassment."
Despite his decision to leave the project, the star calls Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering "talented filmmakers."
Themba Hadebe / AP / Shutterstock
According to Los Angeles Times, the documentary was intended to focus on "a brilliant former music executive who deals with making her assault and abuse story public by a notable figure in the music industry." It was rumored that a story of particular importance to the documentary was that of Drew Nixon, who accused Simmons of inappropriate sexual behavior in a 2017 exhibition.
Russell Simmons has not addressed Oprah's departure from the film, but in a previous statement denied all accusations made against him and criticized his participation. "I vehemently denied all these accusations," he said. "These horrible accusations have shocked me to the bottom and all my relationships have been agreed upon."