Oprah Winfrey withdraws from the production of Russell Simmons document #MeToo

Oprah WinfreyHe is no longer producing a documentary, which he presented to an individual who accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct

In a statement by former TV host about The Untitled Kirby Dick Y Amy Ziering Documentary, the media mogul announced: "I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer of The Untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering Documentary and will not be aired on Apple TV +."

She adds that she wants to "know what I believe and unequivocally support women," which will be highlighted in the project. However, he believes that "there is more work to be done in the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned with that creative vision."

"I have great respect for his mission, but given the desire of the filmmakers to release the film at the Sundance Film Festival before believing it is complete, I think it is better to set aside," he continues. "I will work with Time & # 39; s Up to support victims and those affected by sexual abuse and harassment."