Oprah Winfrey reportedly advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave the United Kingdom

The supporters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised when earlier this week they announced that they would essentially abandon the royal family, but according to reports, it was Oprah Winfrey who advised the young couple to make the leap.

"Oprah was the first person to talk to Harry and Meghan about breaking free and doing their thing, based on their own brand. She made them realize that it was really possible," a source told Page Six.

The couple announced that they would be "retreating,quot; as main members of the Royal Family and would spend their time between the United Kingdom and the United States.

Last April, Oprah spoke about the "unfair,quot; treatment of the UK media towards Markle.

"I think she is being unfairly portrayed, and I feel that if people really knew her, they would know that she is not only all we perceive of her for being funny and dynamic in maintaining that position, but also that she has a wonderful, warm and generous., loving heart. I think it's very unfair, "he told Gayle King at the time.

It is reported that the couple plans to spend their time in the United States in Los Angeles.