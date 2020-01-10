Oprah Winfrey reportedly advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave the United Kingdom

The supporters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised when earlier this week they announced that they would essentially abandon the royal family, but according to reports, it was Oprah Winfrey who advised the young couple to make the leap.

"Oprah was the first person to talk to Harry and Meghan about breaking free and doing their thing, based on their own brand. She made them realize that it was really possible," a source told Page Six.

