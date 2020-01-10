Oprah Winfrey denies having played a role in the royal departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

%MINIFYHTMLc3ecd8c5bf3ca31d5b03539ab7f3aeab9% %MINIFYHTMLc3ecd8c5bf3ca31d5b03539ab7f3aeab10%

According to reports, the media mogul encouraged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make a living in North America by starting their own powerful brand, with the couple supposedly registered trademark & ​​# 39; Sussex Royal & # 39 ;.

Prince Harry and Meghan markle Fans were surprised after they announced that they retreated as members of the British royal family. It was reported that Oprah Winfrey He played a role in the decision.

According to Page Six, the queen of television, who is also close to Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, spoke about the "declaration of independence" of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In addition, it was said that the media mogul encouraged them to consider making a living in North America by building their own powerful brand.

Reports indicated that the couple had registered "Sussex Royal" as a brand in more than 100 properties in the United Kingdom, which included clothing, stationery, photographs and educational and charitable activities, with expected revenues that reached more than $ 500 million.

"Oprah was the first person to talk to Harry and Meghan about breaking free and doing their thing, based on their own brand. She made them realize that it was really possible," a source said.

In addition to Oprah, the couple's famous friends, such as the Obama and George Clooney It was also said that his wife Amal Clooney was giving them advice before the big announcement.

However, in a statement to PEOPLE, "The Oprah Winfrey show"The host denied the accusations that she advised the couple to make the shocking move." Meghan and Harry don't need my help to find out what's best for them. I care about both of them and support any decision they make for their family. "

Harry and Meghan surprised everyone when they announced on Wednesday, January 8 that they would abandon their roles as members of "senior" royalty. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," so read a statement posted on Instagram.

He continued, "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with her encouragement, particularly in the recent years, feel ready to make this adjustment. "

The couple also announced plans to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, which the former actress had called home before marrying the prince in 2018. "This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity, "they explained.