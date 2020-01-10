Oprah Winfrey advised Meghan and Harry to LEAVE THE REAL!

This week, Prince Harry and Princess Meghan shook the world by announcing that they would officially leave their duties as members of the royal family.

Now, according to a new report from the NY Post, it turns out that Meghan's good friend, Oprah Winfrey, advised the couple to move.

Sources tell page six

“Oprah was the first person to talk to Harry and Meghan about breaking free and doing their thing, based on their own brand. She made them realize that it was really possible. "

And now that Meghan and Harry are not officially working for the royal family, they can leave and make their own fortune.

The couple recently registered "Sussex Royal,quot; as a brand in more than 100 properties in the United Kingdom, including clothing, stationery, photographs and educational and charitable activities.

Industry experts predict that their new commercial company could generate revenues of more than $ 500 million.