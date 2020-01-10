Oprah Winfrey abandons Russell Simmons' alleged sexual misconduct after a violent reaction

%MINIFYHTML85af106773dc003c46e8941c720548599% %MINIFYHTML85af106773dc003c46e8941c7205485910%

The CEO of Harpo resigns as executive producer of the documentary, which gives focus to the record executive's accuser and withdraws it from Apple TV +.

Oprah Winfrey he is distancing himself from a documentary that focuses on accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior Russell Simmons. The former queen of the daytime talk show announced that she resigned as executive producer on the untitled project of Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering and canceled plans to broadcast it on Apple TV +.

In announcing his retirement in a statement, the 65-year-old media mogul said: "I have decided that I will no longer be an executive producer for The Untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering Documentary and will not be aired on Apple TV +."

Winfrey explained that his decision to withdraw from the project does not reflect his opinion about the accusers' stories. "First of all, I want it to be known that I believe and unequivocally support women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard," he said. "In my opinion, there is more work to be done in the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned with that creative vision."

Underlining their creative differences, Winfrey added: "Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are talented filmmakers. I have great respect for their mission, but given the desire of the filmmakers to release the film at the Sundance Film Festival before believing it is complete , I feel it is better to put aside. I will work with Time & # 39; s Up to support victims and those affected by sexual abuse and harassment. "

The documentary, which was planned to air on Apple TV + after its premiere in Sundance later this month, focuses on a former music executive who deals with making her assault and abuse story public by a notable figure in the music industry that is believed to be Simmons

The woman has been confirmed as Drew Dixon, who worked as an executive at Def Jam Recordings, which was co-founded by Simmons, when such inappropriate sexual behavior occurred. The alleged violation took place in his department in 1995 and Dixon resigned from the company shortly after.

In December of last year, Simmons called Winfrey to develop the documentary. He found it "so worrying" that the former TV host chose to "highlight it." "Surprising how many people have misused this important powerful revolution for relevance and money," he lamented. "Maybe you should name your documentary & # 39; taste of love & # 39;".

50 cents He also criticized Winfrey for the documentary, accusing her of betraying her own people by taking the side of white men. Last month, he posted a photo collage of the 65-year-old actress posing with some powerful white men, including former President George W. Bush, the real estate mogul and the current president Donald Trump as well as former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

He wrote in the caption: "My grandmother was a great fan of Oprah and I felt that I did it when I did her show because I was very happy. I just want to know why this is happening like this." #Lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife ".

Winfrey never responded to the violent reaction.