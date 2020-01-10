Oprah says it had nothing to do with the decision of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to abandon their royal duties despite the rumors he advised them!

Oprah made it very clear that she did not advise Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to abandon the royal family and their duties as part of this! This rumor began with an article by Page Six that claimed that the famous television personality had something to do with the royal couple who were moving away from the British monarchy.

But now, in a statement he released through ET, Oprah Winfrey denied his involvement in regards to Meghan and Harry's decision.

She emphasized that "Meghan and Harry do not need my help to find out what is best for them." I care about both of them and support any decision they make for their family. "

While it may have had nothing to do with everything, it makes sense that there are such rumors floating since she and the royal couple are quite close.

As you may know, Oprah not only attended her wedding in 2018, but is also working with Prince Harry on a series focused on mental health for Apple TV + that will be released sometime this year.

Also, in April, when the couple decided to applaud the press that harassed and insulted Meghan since joining the royal family, Oprah showed them all her support.

During another conversation with ET at that time, she told the media that ‘Oh my God! I am very proud of your decisions. Is being able to get up and say this is what I really want for my baby and my family and now I will do it in a different way when it has been done that way for a thousand years? I'm very proud of her ".



