Oprah quits producing a documentary with one of Russell Simmons' accusers

Roommates, it seems that Oprah has officially renounced being the executive producer of a #METoo documentary that she presented to Russell Simmons accusers.

In addition to leaving the documentary, Deadline reports that the documentary is also withdrawn from the Apple TV + distribution. In a statement made by Oprah, she said:

I have decided that I will no longer be an executive producer in The untitled documentary by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering and will not be broadcast on Apple TV +. First of all, I want it to be known that I believe and unequivocally support women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard. In my opinion, there is more work to be done in the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned with that creative vision.

He also added: Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are talented filmmakers. I have great respect for his mission, but given the desire of filmmakers to release the film at the Sundance Film Festival before believing it is complete, I think it is better to set aside. I will work with Time’s Up to support victims and those affected by sexual abuse and harassment. "

The documentary will still premiere at the Sundace Film Festival next month. Oprah received many criticisms when she announced that, for starters, she would be part of the documentary. Celebrities like 50 Cent took Instagram to put their two cents (pun). Look what he said next:

