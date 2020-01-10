Oprah denies the rumors she advised Meghan and Harry about their actual departure

As the world continues to make sense of #Megxit, there is a lot of speculation about Meghan markle Y Prince harry The decision to withdraw from their royal duties is beginning to emerge, beginning with Oprah WinfreyTheir participation in their unprecedented movement.

Thursday, page six He reported that Oprah, who is a close friend of the couple and attended their 2018 wedding, advised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on how to "free,quot; themselves from royalty, noting that the Sunday SuperSoul The host encouraged the couple to move to North America and capitalize on their Royal Sussex brand.

But, in a statement to NBC on Friday, Oprah insisted that she was not behind that. "Meghan and Harry don't need my help to find out what's best for them," he said. "I care about both of them and support any decision they make for their family."