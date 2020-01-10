Oprah denies the rumors she advised Meghan and Harry about their actual departure

As the world continues to make sense of #Megxit, there is a lot of speculation about Meghan markle Y Prince harry The decision to withdraw from their royal duties is beginning to emerge, beginning with Oprah WinfreyTheir participation in their unprecedented movement.
Thursday, page six He reported that Oprah, who is a close friend of the couple and attended their 2018 wedding, advised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on how to "free,quot; themselves from royalty, noting that the Sunday SuperSoul The host encouraged the couple to move to North America and capitalize on their Royal Sussex brand.
But, in a statement to NBC on Friday, Oprah insisted that she was not behind that. "Meghan and Harry don't need my help to find out what's best for them," he said. "I care about both of them and support any decision they make for their family."
While the future of Meghan and Harry has not yet been determined, the couple shared that they intend to "forge a new progressive role within this institution,quot; while "they continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen,quot; and maintain a positive relationship with the family real. "We don't know how this will develop in the coming months, in the coming years," a real expert told E! News.
As a real biographer Penny Junor provided in his 2014 biography Prince Harry: brother, soldier, son, the real 35-year-old always seemed interested in charting his own course. She wrote: "He could decide to say goodbye to everything … He would be relatively entitled to do so, as long as he paid for his own protection and everything else."
In the past, Harry admitted having thoughts of leaving the royal family. In a 2017 interview with NewsweekHe said, "I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn't want to grow up. I felt like I wanted to get out, but then I decided to stay and play a role for myself."
Marry Meghan and become a father and son Archie harrison, 8 months, also played a contributing factor to his courageous decision and that of Meghan. Once they got married, word spread that the newlyweds were considering moving to Africa in an attempt to start their philanthropic efforts.
Then, they decided to leave Kensington Palace and move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Shortly after, the Duke and Duchess formally separated from the Royal Foundation, which he created with his brother. Prince William.
With Meghan and Harry transitioning to their new roles, Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royalty has begun to prepare for its official exit. One day after the announcement of the Duke and Duchess, His Majesty summoned the royal families for an emergency meeting and "& # 39; commissioned them to present a future role & # 39; viable & # 39; for the Duke and Duchess from Sussex in & # 39; days, not weeks & # 39 ;. "according to The Daily Mailreal correspondent of Rebecca English.
It is not clear if the royal family has an established game plan, but as Buckingham Palace said in its post-news statement, "we understand your desire to adopt a different approach, but these are complicated problems that will take time."
