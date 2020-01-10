Notre Pari will prevail in Lanzarote Hurdle in Kempton | Racing news





Olly Murphy poses at Warwick Racecourse

Olly Murphy believes that Notre Pari needs to find more improvements if she wants to continue her upward curve at Unibet Lanzarote Hurdle in Kempton on Saturday.

After appearing to appreciate the passage of up to two and a half miles when he won at Aintree last time, the six-year-old boy owned by JP McManus will strive to continue in this List award.

While Murphy is confident that the additional period will favor Notre Pari, he feels that he will have to go one step further to challenge an increase of 8 pounds for his recent success.

Murphy said: "It looks like the kind of progressive rookie who isn't exposed yet. I think he'll have to improve again, but he's on an upward curve."

"I don't think that advancing on the trip is an obstacle for him, since he was doing his best work at the end in Aintree. He wasn't doing much ahead, but the form looks good."

"After he won the last day, I had a conversation with Frank (Berry, career manager) and AP (McCoy) and the career seemed quite obvious."

"It looks like a fast horse at home, but on the track it is forming as if it wanted a trip."

Dan Skelton expects Northofthewall to adapt well to a longer test after exhausting an easy winner over two miles in Hereford last time.

He said: "Northofthewall has been a very constant rookie and has a good mark for this. I think the trip will be ideal for him in a very competitive race."

"He is taking a massive step in the class, but he has a good chance of being located. The terrain will be fine for him, as is the trip, since he is raised for it."

The Alcester manager will also be represented by the recent fourth Gortroe Joe, who will be associated for the first time with Harry Cobden.

He added: "Gortroe Joe traveled very well in his career there the other day. The faster they go, the better he has left.

"I thought that Lanzarote would be a good race, since it is in good shape and worth a bit."

Burrows Edge, one of the two runners in the race for Nicky Henderson, will try to make a winning lap to the obstacles after his chase career was suspended after a fall in his Ludlow debut.

Henderson said: "Burrows Edge had a fall on the fences the other day, but it is in very good shape."

"I realized that he was not badly disabled and I thought that a race like this in two miles and five around Kempton is perfect for him."

"That fall didn't seem to affect him, I learned Thursday about obstacles and it was great."

The Seven Barrows manager will also be represented by Theinval, who will make his first obstacles in more than three years.

He added: "We have decided to return to obstacles with Theinval, only to try to regain his confidence, since he has lost it a bit."

"Two miles and five there will be perfect for him and he wants some decent ground. He will return in the spring as he always does."

Tim Vaughan keeps his fingers crossed, a wind operation can help revive the fortune of Tight Call.

Vaughan said: "He is a lovely and constant horse. He stopped very quickly the last day and we discovered that he had two stomach ulcers and a respiratory problem.

"All of that has been dealt with now and we are happy with him. I didn't want to put him in a small race to get discouraged and be defeated by the handicap."

"In reviewing its previous form, on paper I would suggest that it is reasonably well treated."