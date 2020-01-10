Northern Ireland parties will revive the government to share power | News

The Irish nationalist and pro-British rival parties of Northern Ireland have agreed to a draft agreement that revives a government of shared power in the region.

Friday's measure comes three years after the collapse of the government and left 1.8 million people without regional government.

It paves the way for allowing the assembly to legislate on a wide range of issues and appoint regional government ministers.

The governments of Ireland and the United Kingdom helped negotiate the agreement between the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which would end the longest suspension of the Northern Ireland Assembly in 13 years.

Friday's announcement came days before Monday's deadline that could have triggered new elections.

"Sinn Fein Ard Chomhairle (party leadership) met today and decided to re-enter the institutions to share power. Now we have a base to share power and we are ready for that," said Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald conference.

Sinn Fein had withdrawn from the government to share power exactly three years ago, saying he was not being treated equally by the DUP.

Since then, both sides have blamed each other for a series of failed attempts to break the deadlock.

Numerous rounds of bitter negotiations failed to find an agreement and basic services were neglected, which eventually led to workers' strikes.

An agreement to share power is expected to help the province manage Brexit pressures.

A provision in the withdrawal agreement of the European Union of Great Britain will give the assembly the right every four years to consider whether alignment with the EU market rules should be maintained.

Land border with the EU

Northern Ireland, which suffered three decades of sectarian violence before the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, is the only part of the United Kingdom that has a land border with an EU nation, and the divorce agreement ensures that its border with Ireland stay open

The DUP supported a minority British government for more than two years until the early elections last month, another obstacle in the talks with Sinn Fein that eliminated the emphatic victory of the general election of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 12 .

Northern Ireland talks about efforts to restore power sharing government

The participation of the two great Northern Ireland parties in the vote fell in those elections, while budget problems in the health service, which culminated in a strike by local nurses this week, also increased the pressure on them to close an agreement.

Sinn Fein had been seeking greater rights for Irish speakers and a reform of the government system to prevent the DUP, the largest party, from blocking the legislation using a clause of the 1998 peace agreement to protect minority rights.

The draft agreement offers a new cultural framework to "protect and improve,quot; the Irish language, as well as the Scottish language of Ulster, while a significant reform of the "request for concern,quot; mechanism would mean that it would no longer constitute a veto for a party.

The influential Orange Order, a pro-British society that holds large annual parades and has DUP politicians among its members, has said it opposed the agreement due to the "far-reaching,quot; provisions in the Irish language.