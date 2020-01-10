No, Madison Prewett of Bachelor did not make his own fan account

It's not what it seems!

Madison Prewett It is a favorite for the current season of The Bachelor betting on a love opportunity with Peter Weber. While fans know her and love her, a small accident on her social networks questions how many fans she really has. The contestant recently posted a nice photo of herself on the show, and then apparently left a very strange comment on her own photo.

"I woke up feeling super grateful … the most perfect date with the perfect boy," captioned a sweet photo of the two of a recent episode. Later, fans noticed a strange comment left in the photo of Madison herself. "Beautiful quote Madi," said the comment. "You are so genuine and real." Fans quickly turned to her comments section to call her for accidentally posting a comment using her personal account instead of what they suspected was a fake fan account she created.

"Bahahaha … Commenting from your fan account … thirsty! Hahaha," wrote one user under the post. It turns out that it is not exactly what it seems.