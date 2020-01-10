New Orleans Bounce Legend 5th Ward Weebie dies of a heart attack

5th Ward Weebie, a pioneer of New Orleans Bounce, has died.

The news was confirmed by Weebie's close friend, P Town Moe, who spoke with local news. He reportedly died from complications after suffering a heart attack.

"First they were his kidneys, and they had him in a machine so that his kidneys would work again, then his lungs left the next day," P Town Moe told 4WWL. "I don't know why God wanted him right now, but my brother left."

