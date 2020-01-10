New Orleans Bounce Legend 5th Ward Weebie dies of a heart attack

5th Ward Weebie, a pioneer of New Orleans Bounce, has died.

The news was confirmed by Weebie's close friend, P Town Moe, who spoke with local news. He reportedly died from complications after suffering a heart attack.

"First they were his kidneys, and they had him in a machine so that his kidneys would work again, then his lungs left the next day," P Town Moe told 4WWL. "I don't know why God wanted him right now, but my brother left."

"I have no words," said DJ Bird, a close friend and collaborator. "He was a joker. He was a good guy … This is a sad day in New Orleans."

The mayor of NOLA, LaToya Cantrell, got on Instagram to post a statement about Weebie's death:

"It broke my heart to know that Jerome Cosey, our 5th Ward Weebie, has passed away. Let me discover that you didn't know who he was. He was an iconic personality, a legend of New Orleans and a dear friend. He was,quot; Bounce King ", who showed us how to move, how to love and how to bring passion and humanity to everything we do, "Cantrell wrote.

"New Orleans has lost a cornerstone of our culture. Our city will not be the same without its voice and spirit. May it rest in the perfect peace of God."

5th Ward Weebie became famous in the 1990s when Bounce music became popular in New Orleans. He has collaborated with some of the biggest in the industry, including Mystikal, Snoop Dogg and Master P.