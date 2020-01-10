Nene Leakes exposed by leaking notes to Cynthia Bailey by B. Scott

It seems that the friendship of Cynthia Bailey and Nene Leakes is being repaired on the screen. The drama of the episodes that are transmitted is still an off-screen problem.

When the supermodel opened its cellar, Nene did not attend due to the state of their relationship. However, after coming and going through the media, Leakes offered an olive branch.

She wrote her ex-best friend a note through Marlo Hampton that came to blogs.

The note said: ‘Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that we would be in this place. I've always been a supportive friend for you and this time it won't be different. I am proud of you and I encourage you from afar! I hope you continue to have the courage to pursue your dreams! Congratulations on the opening of your new business. I'm sure it will be a success. "

While the two who repair their friendship is a great thing, the fact that there is a snake among the group made the ladies nervous about infiltration in the group.

When asked if he leaked the note to blogs, Nene said he never talks to bloggers.

Well, the owner of the website that posted the now infamous note asks to be different.

B. Scott recently exposed Nene in a podcast after watching the episode.

The blogger stated: Ne (Nene) appeared on television and lied through her dentures. I'm getting to that right now. Kenya did not filter the note. Cynthia did not filter the note. Porsha did not filter the note. Kandi did not filter the note. Eva did not filter the note. Do you know who leaked the note? Someone from the Nene team. And if you want to push me further, I will post those receipts. Do not mess with me ".

Scott went on to say they go back.

"I met Nene when he had his first pair of teeth and his first face."

Ad

What do you think of this situation?



Post views:

0 0