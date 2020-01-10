Nashville Predators goalkeeper Pekka Rinne scores to help seal victory in Chicago

%MINIFYHTML265bd442470a0637ddb7f509eaa8208e9% %MINIFYHTML265bd442470a0637ddb7f509eaa8208e10%

It took 650 games, but Pekka Rinne can finally call himself a scorer.

Of course, Rinne is the longtime goalkeeper for Nashville Predators, so his main responsibility is to prevent disks from entering the network; however, the 14-year veteran took full advantage of an opportunity on Thursday to add his name to a short list of netminders who have registered a goal in an NHL game.

With the Predators leading the Blackhawks by two goals at the end of the third period in Chicago, Rinne picked up a loose disc behind his net after the home team threw him into the Nashville area. Without the pressure of the opposite skaters and 200 feet of ice in front of him, Rinne threw the disc over the heads of all the other players and into the open net at the other end of the arena.

Rinne's balloon made no contact with the ice until it was within the blue line of the Blackhawks, and from that point it was only a matter of whether his effort would be precise enough.

Was.

The empty nest was the first count of a goalkeeper in NHL play since 2013, with Rinne becoming the 12th goalkeeper in league history to score. At 37 he is also the second oldest to do so, only behind the two-time scorer Martin Brodeur (who scored his second goal with almost 41 years).