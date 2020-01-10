MVP Ladder: The James Harden Show must continue for Houston Rockets | NBA News

The race for the 2019-2020 MVP award demonstrates that the vision of former commissioner David Stern of a global game has come true, writes Sekou Smith of NBA.com.

The question did not require any real deliberation by Houston coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni. He has been in this long enough to know that it makes no sense to make the game more difficult than it already is.

When asked what changes for his team when one of his superstars (James Harden) is available and the other (Russell Westbrook) is not, his quick response should not be misunderstood.

"Nothing," replied D & # 39; Antoni on Wednesday night in a corridor of the State Farm Arena before Harden roasted the Atlanta Falcons for a triple double of 40 points. "It's more James … for better or worse."

Things tend to improve for Harden. The top scorer in the league has only become increasingly unstoppable as he plunges deeper into D & # 39; Antoni 's offensive system that adapts perfectly to his skill set.

Harden has proved equally effective no matter who is playing alongside him, be it Westbrook, Chris Paul or anyone else. At the end of the day, the Harden Show must continue.

That has been obvious this season, as Harden continues his assault on the NBA record books. Just follow Oscar Robertson (22) when it comes to triple doubles of 40 points (15). He chases 40 points per game (37.9) while Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant start 2020 in street clothes, which shows that he doesn't have an active partner who can score like him.

"The craziest part of what he does is that he is rarely the biggest, fastest or most athletic player on the court and yet the whole game revolves around him because of the way he can manipulate things with his dribble and shot, "said an anonymous explorer in Hawks-Rockets.

"It's a physical specimen: 6 feet 5 inches, 230 pounds and it's in excellent shape. You don't play the minutes you have otherwise. But every time we talk about it, we talk about its creation of shots and how you can basically get shots any as he wants.

"We're always talking about the boys being & # 39; unicorns & # 39; and how unique the superstar players have always been in our game, James is his own category … I couldn't give you a comparison of players that makes sense. It's just different, perfectly suited for the moment he plays and a creator of absolutely transcendent shots at the same time. "

"James, I said it before last year, could be the best offensive player that ever played," Paul said Thursday night after the Thunder held Harden 17 points in his victory at OKC 113-92. "It's hard with the step back and reaches the free throw line."

But for so many fans like Harden's game, there are also many critics. His selection of shots, the manipulation of the game to get fouls and his "do not want,quot; attitude in defense continues to frustrate some purists.

Harden, however, will not go astray. He stays true to what transformed him from a Sixth Man Award winner to an MVP and one of the best players of his generation, not to mention one of the best scorers the game has ever seen.

Sekou's MVP ladder

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Last week: no 1

Giannis continues to produce the monstrous performances for the League's leading Bucks, regardless of the quality of the opposition, hence his last honor of the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

He worked with the Warriors for 30 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and a steal in a hard-fought victory on Wednesday night.

2. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Last week: no 5

Player of the week of the Western Conference, LeBron will have another opportunity to pair with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the early hours of Saturday morning (2.45 a.m., live on Sky Sports Arena)

This time it probably will without Anthony Davis (muscle bruise), which means we should see a lot of LeBron vs Luka in this case.

LeBron has had two double doubles in his last five games and may need another to escape Dallas with a win.

3. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Last week: no 2

Speaking of a young player who lives at the moment, Doncic has been at his best competitive moment in three games against the Lakers this season. He is averaging 25.7 points, 10.7 assists and 8.7 rebounds against LeBron James and Co.

Doncic has not shied away from the challenge of facing his idol, which should be an entertaining show at the American Airlines Center, live Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Saturday morning at 2.45 a.m.

In addition to the stories, LeBron has just passed to Doncic in the last returns to the All-Star Game released on Thursday.

4. James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Last week: no 3

Harden's unusual shooting night on Thursday night, his 17 points was his lowest total since he scored 19 in a loss to Milwaukee at the opening of the season, was just one of the Rockets' problems on the famous comeback. from Russell Westbrook to Oklahoma City.

Harden and Westbrook were eclipsed by Paul, who was Harden's former formula mate and the man who took Westbrook's place in Thunder's lineup and in the locker room.

5. Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Last week: no 6

The words chosen by Butler for TJ Warren of Indiana will eclipse anything else he has done this season until he returns to the floor against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

The dust with Warren is eclipsing the fact that Butler's fire and momentum has fueled the surprising start of the Heat this season. It is having the impact of the & # 39; maximum player & # 39; in which the Heat faced when they persecuted him in free agency.

The next five

6. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

7. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

8. Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

9. Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder)

10. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Sekou Smith is a veteran NBA reporter and NBA television analyst. The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.

