Moroccan rights activists warn about freedom of expression after arrests | Morocco news

The main human rights activists in Morocco have warned of an assault on freedom of expression after the arrest in the last months of 15 journalists, bloggers, rappers and social media users.

Supporters of the detainees organized a protest on Thursday in front of the country's parliament in the capital Rabat to demand their release.

The protest followed the publication of a report by the National Solidarity Committee, which sought to chronicle how the authorities throughout the North African country took drastic measures against dissent during 2019, particularly in social networks, which is widely considered as the last remaining forum for Moroccans. speak freely

The 15 face charges, are on trial or have been convicted of crimes ranging from insulting the king or institutions, to publishing the lyrics of a popular rap song called Long Live the People, whose singer is spending a year in prison.

The report says that in December alone, Moroccan courts sentenced six people, including a high school student.

They were sentenced from six months to four years in prison on charges such as criticizing living conditions in Morocco on Facebook.

More recently, Hamza Asbaar, 19, from southern Laayoune, was sentenced to four years in prison for publishing a rap song considered "offensive to sanctities."

Verdicts on other cases are expected in the coming months.

The number of arrests related to freedom of expression has more than doubled in the last two decades, said journalist and activist Omar Radi, who faces a trial for a tweet he published that defended anti-government protesters.

Government spokesman Hassan Abyaba told reporters Thursday that it is a "difference between freedom of expression and the commission of crimes."

"Any citizen, whether a doctor, teacher or journalist, who commits serious crimes, is punished by law," he said.