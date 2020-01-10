Morgan Stewart thanks fans after talking about their divorce

Morgan Stewart It is feeling love!
After talking about his divorce from Brendan Fitzpatrick in Thursday's episode of Daily pop, The e! The host is thanking fans for sending tons of support on social media.
"Yesterday on the show, Morgan became very personal and emotional when talking about his divorce and it was really sweet to see him on social media. You received a lot of support from this," co-host Carissa culiner said today Daily pop.
"Honestly, really, really, really impressed me," Stewart revealed. "I feel that, for the first time, I realized, and I have been doing this program for more than a year, the power of television became really real for me yesterday. I literally received 500 messages from you with the best words, the feeling more encouraging and I just want to say thank you very much. "
The emotional moment happened while the co-hosts discussed the marriage problems between Julianne Hough Y Brooks Laich.
"I didn't realize when it was happening that it was going to be such a time," Stewart admitted. "My phone has exploded."
the Night pop The co-host continued: "Yesterday it was almost a bit cathartic for me to be able to have that kind of connection because it's not that I'm trying to hide that or pretend I'm not going through a difficult time." It's like, & # 39; when is the appropriate time to sprinkle that between Jen Aniston Y Brad Pitt Y Kim Kardashian? By the way, my life is in ruins today! Do you have five "
"I feel that it really made me feel closer to everyone who looks every day because they accept us in their homes, they know what is going on with us. So I am happy to have been able to break a little more of a wall," Stewart added. . "It was very sweet. I really appreciate it and thank you very much."
"You are a hero, Morgan!" Erin Lim sprouted
"I think I'm the love of the United States for a day," he smiled. See Stewart's sweet message in the clip above!
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.