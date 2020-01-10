MoneyBagg I laugh when Fan calls GF Ari Fletcher a & # 39; Whore A ** B *** h & # 39;

Instagram

Other fans watching the interaction rush to criticize the hip-hop star for not defending his girlfriend, with a writing: "That call should have ended!"

People generally defend their loved ones when someone speaks ill of them, even if that is their own friends. Nevertheless, MoneyBagg Yo He did the opposite and laughed when one of his fans spoke Ari Fletcher during a recent joint Instagram Live session.

MoneyBagg was joking with fans when one of them referred to Ari as a "whore a ** b *** h", bursting into laughter from others. The rapper was a little surprised, but he finally laughed along with them instead of defending his girlfriend.

Other devotees who noticed this interaction were quick to attack the rapper. "I should have finished that call! AND THAT! Ari released them!" one said. "That's not funny if that is supposed to be his & # 39; man & # 39;", commented another, while another wrote: "Omg and he just let them do that as ARI CANT! GET A CURTAIN BREAK !! Someone repeated: "Talking about her is one thing, but laughing is another story."

Meanwhile, others called him for not defending Ari as he did to Megan Thee Stallion. When he was still dating Hot Girl Summer, he defended Megan after 50 cents He called her "h * e". MoneyBagg said at the time: "Yes, but it does not fall into the data category."

Ari herself has not yet responded to this.

MoneyBagg and Ari have been romantically linked to each other since early December last year, but only confirmed their romance last week by wearing matching outfits on Instagram. Recently, the hip-hop star sprouted over the social media star, who previously dated G Herbo (Lil grass), through a post on Instagram Stories that said: "Ian never leaves my Bih a dime. Would I exchange a dime for a penny?"