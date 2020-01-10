Meghan Markle's dog may have been a clue that her ad was coming

This may sound wild, but listen to us.
As fans remember, Meghan markleY Prince Harry They were seen walking in Canada on New Year's Day. At that time, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were doing a walk with Suits star Abigail Spencer and two dogs chose to leave son Archie harrisonin the residence where they were staying.
While this story seemed quite innocent at the time, the couple's shocking announcement casts a different light on the sighting.
A source tells E! The news that the two dogs they saw with Meghan and Harry were "a beagle and a black dog, similar to a laboratory."
Now, any Meghan fan knows that he has a beagle named Boy. He is just one of the two pets that Meghan adopted from a rescue shelter, the other is a puppy named Bogart. Unfortunately, Bogart was left behind when a Kensington Palace spokesman said it was "in the best interest,quot; of his old dog to stay in Canada instead of making the tiring journey through the pond. Meghan herself confirmed this in her engagement interview and said she "will stay with very close friends."
Then, the next part is not confirmed, but on Guy's arrival in the United Kingdom, he reportedly suffered an injury. According to PersonsHe broke two legs but was attended by veterinarian Noel Fitzpatrick and a "distraught,quot; Meghan visited him frequently while under the care of the veterinarian.
Now, in hindsight, this information is making people see Guy's potential presence in Canada a little differently. If Guy suffered a major injury in England, why would Meghan and Harry decide to take him with them on a flight of almost 10 hours, especially if they knew they would return in six weeks?
Well, some think that the simple answer is that Meghan and Harry were already in the process of establishing a store in Canada, long before they shared it with the rest of the world. In fact, the Daily Mail reports that "Royal experts confirmed that the dogs that stayed in Canada,quot; were the most important clue, in hindsight, that they were unlikely to return from these so-called vacations. "
As they revealed in their statement, the couple intends to "balance (their) time between the United Kingdom and North America,quot; in the coming days. The duo certainly did not give an exact timeline, but now that Queen Elizabeth IIIt is involved, it seems that it is demanding that all parties involved find a solution "in a matter of days, not weeks."
Meanwhile, Meghan is back in Canada not only with Archie, but also with her puppy Guy.