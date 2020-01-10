Meghan Markle's dog may have been a clue that her ad was coming

This may sound wild, but listen to us.

As fans remember, Meghan markleY Prince Harry They were seen walking in Canada on New Year's Day. At that time, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were doing a walk with Suits star Abigail Spencer and two dogs chose to leave son Archie harrisonin the residence where they were staying.

While this story seemed quite innocent at the time, the couple's shocking announcement casts a different light on the sighting.

A source tells E! The news that the two dogs they saw with Meghan and Harry were "a beagle and a black dog, similar to a laboratory."

Now, any Meghan fan knows that he has a beagle named Boy. He is just one of the two pets that Meghan adopted from a rescue shelter, the other is a puppy named Bogart. Unfortunately, Bogart was left behind when a Kensington Palace spokesman said it was "in the best interest,quot; of his old dog to stay in Canada instead of making the tiring journey through the pond. Meghan herself confirmed this in her engagement interview and said she "will stay with very close friends."