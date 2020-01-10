Meghan Markle returns to Canada while Prince Harry tries to solve things with the royal family

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have told the world that they are giving up their roles as main members of the royal family so they can become "financially independent,quot; and do their thing, Markle left the United Kingdom and returned to Canada. Meanwhile, Harry has stayed in London to try to fix things with his family.

According to Persons In the magazine, Meghan and Harry's eight-month-old son, Archie Harrison, stayed in Canada with friends when the couple flew to the UK and made their announcement. It is speculated that Archie stayed with Meghan's close friend, Jessica Mulroney.

Prince Harry asked to meet with the Queen to explain his decision to resign as a member of royalty and began the initial conversations with his father a week before his dramatic statement and Meghan's.

Plus Queen first seen. Today's developments 👇 https://t.co/e9KjRHzRsH – Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 10, 2020

Royal fans might remember that Mulroney's three children were part of Harry and Meghan's wedding, as they served as page boys and as a flower girl. Mulroney also posted a message on Instagram after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their announcement that seemed to be a message of support.

Mulroney published a quote from the filmmaker Gina Carey: "A strong woman looks like a challenge to the eyes and makes a wink."

When Harry and Meghan returned to the United Kingdom after their almost two-month vacation in Canada, their first appearance was at the House of Canada in the United Kingdom to thank them for having welcomed them during the holidays.

But, after his announcement, Harry is alone, and the duke and duchess will not make public appearances until they solve this disaster. The real ITV editor, Chris Ship, tweeted that Harry has stayed to continue discussions with the palace.

See this post on Instagram “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as "elder,quot; members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while still fully supporting Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, accept our sincere thanks for your continued support. ”- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA A publication shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in January 8, 2020 at 10:33 a.m. PST

Ship also published that a week before the announcement of Harry and Meghan, Prince Harry requested a meeting with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth and his father, Prince Charles, to explain his decision to resign as a member of royalty.

According to reports, the Queen and the future King told Harry and Meghan to suspend their announcement because they needed more time to develop a detailed plan. After Harry and Meghan prepared a proposal for Prince Charles in early January, the Prince of Wales said they still needed more time to calculate the funds.

After Harry and Meghan made their announcement, Buckingham Palace responded by saying that they were still in the early stages, and that it was a "complicated,quot; situation.



