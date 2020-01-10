Meghan Markle and Prince Harry return to Instagram amid the real drama

In the midst of intense royalty, things continue as usual. Meghan markle Y Prince Harry… on Instagram, that is.

In a historic movement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, parents to son Archie harrisonHe announced on the social network on Wednesday that "they intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family,quot; and "balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America." The news comes in the middle of months of rumors that the two planned to move out of the United Kingdom, where former actress Meghan, born in the United States, has often been the target of a negative press.

On Friday, she and Harry & # 39; s Sussex Royal Instagram submitted photos of the couple's recent visit to Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Center in London. They had traveled there at the end of 2018 to support the women with whom the duchess co-authored a cookbook to raise funds to help families affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

"Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revisited the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and Together, our community cookbook"said the post." These women joined in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbors who had been displaced from the fire. With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their community spirit with many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organizations to create hope, provide comfort and provide not only a hot meal, but with it, a sense of union. "

"The Duke and Duchess were very happy to reconnect with women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond," he said.