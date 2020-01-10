Megan Thee Stallion and Normani Drive Fans Wild with the music video Racy & # 39; Diamonds & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML8e27e8ec02276c4011fd3f6caa26e80c9% %MINIFYHTML8e27e8ec02276c4011fd3f6caa26e80c10%

The song serves as the lead single from the soundtrack album & # 39; Birds of Prey & # 39 ;, which also features artists such as Saweetie, Doja Cat, Halsey, Lauren Jauregui and Summer Walker.

Megan Thee Stallion Y Normani KordeiThe long-awaited collaboration is here. Titled "Diamonds," the song broke through once the clock struck midnight on Friday, January 10, along with its music video, and lives up to people's expectations.

Since the song will be included in the album of the soundtrack of "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn", his images show scenes from the next movie. Megan and Normani are shown in the video delivering their lines inside a car and showing their sensual dance moves. At one point, the Fifth Harmony The member is fighting a group of villains, while the Hot Girl Summer is seen hitting the head of a Joker toy.

Fans soon go crazy after the release of the song and the music video, which they already call it the song and video of the year. "NORMANI ATE! I DIDN'T EXPECT HIS COLLECTION. It's a bop! And the way Megan changed flows, yes, ma'am!" One raved. "The fact that both Normani and Megan lead the music decade and started with a collaboration is disgusting," said another.

Praising both Megan and Normani, another shared his opinion, "Megan and Normani made an excellent bop with choreography, a sick rhythm, a vibrant concept and a catchy rhythm. They created a bop for the girls … the bar is HIGH" . Someone else said: "Megan and Normani didn't have to SNAP as hard as they did to SERVE us, but they did."

"Diamonds" serves as the lead single for "Birds of Prey: The Album." Other artists that appear in the long-awaited record include Saweetie, Halsey, Lauren Jauregui Y Summer walker. While the female rapper will join forces with Galxara In the song "Sway With Me", the singer of "Graveyard" lends her voice to "Experiment on Me". As for Summer, he makes his contribution with "I'm going to love you just a little more baby."

"Birds of Prey: The Album" will be released on February 7, the same day as Margot Robbie– premiere of the movie premiere.