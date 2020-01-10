Meet all the adorable dogs that compete in the 2020 Puppy Bowl

Too cute for words!

If you are looking for a small dose of happiness to start your year right, you just found it! It's the moment you've been waiting for. Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XVI returns Sunday, February 2 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. Prepare for all the adorable dogs and activities that will surely occur during this year's festivities. Including stories of "Pup Close,quot; with Jonathan Scott, Drew scott, Whitney Cummings Y Emmylou Harris.

%MINIFYHTMLbf7dee4017fb9d262fbc1b4a2e6c96f911% %MINIFYHTMLbf7dee4017fb9d262fbc1b4a2e6c96f912%

This year's dogs will consist of 96 puppies from 61 shelters that will descend on the Gridiron for the 16th annual game. Also, returning fans will be happy to know that Dan schachner He will come back as referee. All dogs will be divided between #TeamRuff or #TeamFluff, and will play to win the inaugural CHEWY trophy "Lombarky,quot; at the GEICO stadium.

In recent years, each animal that has participated has been adopted in loving families after the event.