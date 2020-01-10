Meet all the adorable dogs that compete in the 2020 Puppy Bowl

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / PLANET ANIMAL / E! Illustration
Too cute for words!
If you are looking for a small dose of happiness to start your year right, you just found it! It's the moment you've been waiting for. Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XVI returns Sunday, February 2 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. Prepare for all the adorable dogs and activities that will surely occur during this year's festivities. Including stories of "Pup Close,quot; with Jonathan Scott, Drew scott, Whitney Cummings Y Emmylou Harris.
This year's dogs will consist of 96 puppies from 61 shelters that will descend on the Gridiron for the 16th annual game. Also, returning fans will be happy to know that Dan schachner He will come back as referee. All dogs will be divided between #TeamRuff or #TeamFluff, and will play to win the inaugural CHEWY trophy "Lombarky,quot; at the GEICO stadium.
In recent years, each animal that has participated has been adopted in loving families after the event.
Keep scrolling to see all the adorable puppies competing in this year's friendly competition.
May the best puppy win!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142904-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062284″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Papaya
Race: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie
Years: 17 weeks
Coat: Shaggy Dog Rescue, Texas
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142508-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062272″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Starla
Race: Cocker Spaniel / Siberian Husky
Years: 19 weeks
Coat: Danbury Animal Welfare League, Conn.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 475px,quot; data-width = "475,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_1024x1399-200110142438-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062271″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Rocky road
Race: German Shepherd / Samoyed
Years: 20 weeks
Coat: Rescue City, N.Y.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143822-634-maverick.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062286″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Dissident
Race: Min. Long-haired / Pekingese Dachshund
Years: 20 weeks
Coat: Virginia Beach SPCA, Virginia.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 463px,quot; data-width = "463,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_1024x1436-200110142610-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-6.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062276″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Wilbur
Race: Miniature Poodle / Shih Tzu,
Years: 16 weeks
Coat: Paw Works, California.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143935-634.Lee.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062299″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Leeward
Race: Alaskan Malamute / Swiss White Shepherd
Years: 20 weeks
Coat: Big fluffy dogs, Tenn.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143936-634.bert.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062301″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Bert
Race: Great Pyrenees / Weimaraner
Years: 12 weeks
Coat: Rescue Dogs Roc, N.Y.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143931-634.candy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062288″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Candy
Race: Old English Shepherd Dog / Boxer
Years: 16 weeks
Coat: Texas Old English Sheepdog Rescue, Texas.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142826-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062281″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Theodore
Race: Pomeranian / Siberian Husky
Years: 13 weeks
Coat: Pet rescue AHeinz57, Iowa.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142303-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062267″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Jack
Race: Chihuahua / Miniature Poodle
Years: 13 weeks
Coat: Love Leo Rescue, California.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142324-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062268″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Anise
Race: Australian Cattleman / Labrador Retriever
Years: 19 weeks
Coat: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142432-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062270″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
strudel
Race: Miniature Pinscher / Toy Poodle
Years: 18 weeks
Coat: Citizens for Animal Protection, Texas
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143933-634.cafecito.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062294″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Coffee
Race: Chinese Crested / Yorkshire Terrier
Years: 15 weeks
Coat: Miami-Dade Animal Services, Florida.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 491px,quot; data-width = "491,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_1024x1354-200110142515-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-4.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062273″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Sadie
American Staffordshire Terrier / American Bulldog, 18 weeks. Paws, Conn.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 424px,quot; data-width = "424,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_1024x1567-200110142542-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-5.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062274″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Poppy
Race: Bichon Frize / Papillon
Years: 16 weeks
Coat: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142549-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062275″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Spritz
Race: German Shepherd / Rottweiler
Years: 18 weeks
Coat: Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, N.J.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142627-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062277″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Bun
Race: American Staffordshire Terrier
Years: 14 weeks
Coat: Angel City Pitt Bulls, California.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143935-634.bobby.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062298″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Cop
Race: Lhasa Apso / Miniature Poodle
Years: 17 weeks
Coat: Helen Woodward Animal Center, California.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 528px,quot; data-width = "528,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_833x1024-200110143932-betty.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062291″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Betty
Race: Bulldog
Years: 17 weeks
Coat: Florida puppy, Florida.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142711-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062278″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Ferris
Race: Labrador Retriever / American Eskimo
Years: 20 weeks
Coat: Pet rescue AHeinz57, Iowa.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 477px,quot; data-width = "477,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_1024x1395-200110142715-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-7.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062279″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Rooster
Race: Bulldog / American Staffordshire Terrier
Years: 14 weeks
Coat: Sanctuary Rescue, Va.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142748-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062280″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Sun
Breeder: Chihuahua / Border Collie
Years: 26 weeks
Coat: Legs of Cartagena, Colombia
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 580px,quot; data-width = "580,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_1024x1148-200110142359-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062269″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Darcy
Race: Chihuahua / Maltese
Years: 17 weeks
Coat: Ninna & # 39; s Road to Rescue, La.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 479px,quot; data-width = "479,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_756x1024-200110142829-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-8.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062282″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Rhubarb
Race: Miniature Schnauzer / Shih Tzu
Years: 17 weeks
Coat: Road rescue trips, Ohio
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 465px,quot; data-width = "465,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_734x1024-200110142901-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-9.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062283″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Strange
Race: Chihuahua / Boston Terrier
Years: 20 weeks
Coat: They cross Cowgirls, V.I.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142943-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062285″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH
Mocha
Race: Australian cattle dog / lace dog
Years: 19 weeks
Coat: Foster Dogs NYC, N.Y.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143936-lucca.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062300″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Lucca
Race: Miniature Pinscher / Chihuahua
Years: 20 weeks
Coat: Texas Chihuahua Rescue, Texas and Canada
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143937-634-linus.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062304″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Linus
Race: Pomeranian / Miniature Poodle
Years: 14 weeks
Coat: New Life Animal Rescue, N.J.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143938-634.kingery.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062307″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Kingery
Race: Boxer / American Staffordshire Terrier
Years: 13 weeks
Coat: Providence Animal Center, Penn.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143937-634.killian.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062303″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Killian
Race: Great dane
Years: 16 weeks
Coat: Green Dogs Unleashed, Va.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143936-634.granny-smith.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062302″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Granny Smith
Race: Catahoula / American Staffordshire Terrier
Years: 12 weeks
Coat: Crossed legs, N.Y.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143930-634.aspen.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062287″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Aspen
Race: Australian Cattle Dog / Cocker Spaniel
Years: 22 weeks
Coat: Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue, Colorado.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143932-634.kenny.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062292″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Kenny
Race: Golden Retriever / Boxer
Years: 13 weeks
Coat: Animal Friends, Pa.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143938-634.goldie.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062306″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Goldie
Race: Rottweiler / American Staffordshire Terrier
Years: 15 weeks
Coat: Miami-Dade Animal Center, Florida.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143938-634.huck.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062308″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Huck
Race: Miniature Poodle / Shih Tzu
Years: 20 weeks
Coat: Vanderpump dogs, California.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143934-634.gina.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062296″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Gina
Race: Labrador Retriever / Chow Chow
Years: 12 weeks
Coat: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143932-634.filbert.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062290″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Hazelnut
Race: Shetland Sheepdog / Border Collie
Years: 18 weeks
Coat:Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143934-634.daphne.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062297″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Daphne
Race: German shepherd
Years: 16 weeks
Coat: Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143933-634.dolly.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062293″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Dolly
Race: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd
Years: 16 weeks
Coat: Hearts & Bones Rescue, N.Y.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143934-634.coach.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062295″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Coach
Race: Treeing Walker Coonhound / Boxer
Years: 18 weeks
Coat: Morris Animal Refuge, Pa.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143937-634.brody.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062305″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET
Brody
Race: Chihuahua / Dachshund Thumbnail
Years: 16 weeks
Coat: Pet rescue AHeinz57, Iowa.
