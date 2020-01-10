Home Entertainment Meet all the adorable dogs that compete in the 2020 Puppy Bowl

Meet all the adorable dogs that compete in the 2020 Puppy Bowl

Bradley Lamb
KEITH BARRACLOUGH / PLANET ANIMAL / E! Illustration

Too cute for words!

If you are looking for a small dose of happiness to start your year right, you just found it! It's the moment you've been waiting for. Animal Planet Puppy Bowl XVI returns Sunday, February 2 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. Prepare for all the adorable dogs and activities that will surely occur during this year's festivities. Including stories of "Pup Close,quot; with Jonathan Scott, Drew scott, Whitney Cummings Y Emmylou Harris.

This year's dogs will consist of 96 puppies from 61 shelters that will descend on the Gridiron for the 16th annual game. Also, returning fans will be happy to know that Dan schachner He will come back as referee. All dogs will be divided between #TeamRuff or #TeamFluff, and will play to win the inaugural CHEWY trophy "Lombarky,quot; at the GEICO stadium.

In recent years, each animal that has participated has been adopted in loving families after the event.

Keep scrolling to see all the adorable puppies competing in this year's friendly competition.

May the best puppy win!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142904-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062284″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Papaya

Race: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie

Years: 17 weeks

Coat: Shaggy Dog Rescue, Texas

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142508-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062272″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Starla

Race: Cocker Spaniel / Siberian Husky

Years: 19 weeks

Coat: Danbury Animal Welfare League, Conn.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 475px,quot; data-width = "475,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_1024x1399-200110142438-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-3.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062271″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Rocky road

Race: German Shepherd / Samoyed

Years: 20 weeks

Coat: Rescue City, N.Y.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143822-634-maverick.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062286″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Dissident

Race: Min. Long-haired / Pekingese Dachshund

Years: 20 weeks

Coat: Virginia Beach SPCA, Virginia.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 463px,quot; data-width = "463,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_1024x1436-200110142610-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-6.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062276″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Wilbur

Race: Miniature Poodle / Shih Tzu,

Years: 16 weeks

Coat: Paw Works, California.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143935-634.Lee.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062299″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Leeward

Race: Alaskan Malamute / Swiss White Shepherd

Years: 20 weeks

Coat: Big fluffy dogs, Tenn.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143936-634.bert.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062301″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Bert

Race: Great Pyrenees / Weimaraner

Years: 12 weeks

Coat: Rescue Dogs Roc, N.Y.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143931-634.candy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062288″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Candy

Race: Old English Shepherd Dog / Boxer

Years: 16 weeks

Coat: Texas Old English Sheepdog Rescue, Texas.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142826-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062281″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Theodore

Race: Pomeranian / Siberian Husky

Years: 13 weeks

Coat: Pet rescue AHeinz57, Iowa.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142303-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-1.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062267″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Jack

Race: Chihuahua / Miniature Poodle

Years: 13 weeks

Coat: Love Leo Rescue, California.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142324-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062268″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Anise

Race: Australian Cattleman / Labrador Retriever

Years: 19 weeks

Coat: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142432-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062270″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

strudel

Race: Miniature Pinscher / Toy Poodle

Years: 18 weeks

Coat: Citizens for Animal Protection, Texas

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143933-634.cafecito.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062294″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Coffee

Race: Chinese Crested / Yorkshire Terrier

Years: 15 weeks

Coat: Miami-Dade Animal Services, Florida.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 491px,quot; data-width = "491,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_1024x1354-200110142515-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-4.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062273″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Sadie

American Staffordshire Terrier / American Bulldog, 18 weeks. Paws, Conn.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 424px,quot; data-width = "424,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_1024x1567-200110142542-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-5.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062274″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Poppy

Race: Bichon Frize / Papillon

Years: 16 weeks

Coat: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142549-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062275″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Spritz

Race: German Shepherd / Rottweiler

Years: 18 weeks

Coat: Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, N.J.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142627-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062277″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Bun

Race: American Staffordshire Terrier

Years: 14 weeks

Coat: Angel City Pitt Bulls, California.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143935-634.bobby.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062298″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Cop

Race: Lhasa Apso / Miniature Poodle

Years: 17 weeks

Coat: Helen Woodward Animal Center, California.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 528px,quot; data-width = "528,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_833x1024-200110143932-betty.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062291″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Betty

Race: Bulldog

Years: 17 weeks

Coat: Florida puppy, Florida.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142711-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062278″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Ferris

Race: Labrador Retriever / American Eskimo

Years: 20 weeks

Coat: Pet rescue AHeinz57, Iowa.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 477px,quot; data-width = "477,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_1024x1395-200110142715-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-7.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062279″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Rooster

Race: Bulldog / American Staffordshire Terrier

Years: 14 weeks

Coat: Sanctuary Rescue, Va.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142748-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062280″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Sun

Breeder: Chihuahua / Border Collie

Years: 26 weeks

Coat: Legs of Cartagena, Colombia

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 580px,quot; data-width = "580,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_1024x1148-200110142359-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-2.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062269″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Darcy

Race: Chihuahua / Maltese

Years: 17 weeks

Coat: Ninna & # 39; s Road to Rescue, La.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 479px,quot; data-width = "479,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_756x1024-200110142829-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-8.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062282″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Rhubarb

Race: Miniature Schnauzer / Shih Tzu

Years: 17 weeks

Coat: Road rescue trips, Ohio

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 465px,quot; data-width = "465,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_734x1024-200110142901-634-Puppy-Bowl-2020-9.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062283″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

ANIMAL PLANET / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Strange

Race: Chihuahua / Boston Terrier

Years: 20 weeks

Coat: They cross Cowgirls, V.I.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110142943-634×1024-puppybowl-gj-1-10-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062285″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH, PLANET ANIMAL / KEITH BARRACLOUGH

Mocha

Race: Australian cattle dog / lace dog

Years: 19 weeks

Coat: Foster Dogs NYC, N.Y.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143936-lucca.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062300″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Lucca

Race: Miniature Pinscher / Chihuahua

Years: 20 weeks

Coat: Texas Chihuahua Rescue, Texas and Canada

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143937-634-linus.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062304″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Linus

Race: Pomeranian / Miniature Poodle

Years: 14 weeks

Coat: New Life Animal Rescue, N.J.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143938-634.kingery.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062307″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Kingery

Race: Boxer / American Staffordshire Terrier

Years: 13 weeks

Coat: Providence Animal Center, Penn.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143937-634.killian.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062303″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Killian

Race: Great dane

Years: 16 weeks

Coat: Green Dogs Unleashed, Va.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143936-634.granny-smith.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062302″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Granny Smith

Race: Catahoula / American Staffordshire Terrier

Years: 12 weeks

Coat: Crossed legs, N.Y.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143930-634.aspen.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062287″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Aspen

Race: Australian Cattle Dog / Cocker Spaniel

Years: 22 weeks

Coat: Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue, Colorado.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143932-634.kenny.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062292″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Kenny

Race: Golden Retriever / Boxer

Years: 13 weeks

Coat: Animal Friends, Pa.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143938-634.goldie.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062306″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Goldie

Race: Rottweiler / American Staffordshire Terrier

Years: 15 weeks

Coat: Miami-Dade Animal Center, Florida.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143938-634.huck.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062308″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Huck

Race: Miniature Poodle / Shih Tzu

Years: 20 weeks

Coat: Vanderpump dogs, California.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143934-634.gina.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062296″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Gina

Race: Labrador Retriever / Chow Chow

Years: 12 weeks

Coat: Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143932-634.filbert.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062290″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Hazelnut

Race: Shetland Sheepdog / Border Collie

Years: 18 weeks

Coat:Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143934-634.daphne.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062297″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Daphne

Race: German shepherd

Years: 16 weeks

Coat: Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143933-634.dolly.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062293″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Dolly

Race: Labrador Retriever / German Shepherd

Years: 16 weeks

Coat: Hearts & Bones Rescue, N.Y.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143934-634.coach.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062295″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Coach

Race: Treeing Walker Coonhound / Boxer

Years: 18 weeks

Coat: Morris Animal Refuge, Pa.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020010 / rs_634x1024-200110143937-634.brody.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1062305″ alt=”Puppy Bowl XVI”/>

KEITH BARRACLOUGH / ANIMAL PLANET

Brody

Race: Chihuahua / Dachshund Thumbnail

Years: 16 weeks

Coat: Pet rescue AHeinz57, Iowa.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.

