Maye Musk says he was in an abusive relationship with Errol Musk

During a new conversation with Page Six reporters, Maye Musk, 71, revealed that while his career has only grown in recent decades, his personal life has not always been perfect.

While promoting his latest book, A Woman Makes A Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success, Maye stated that despite a person's best intentions of planning for the future, things can still go wrong. One of the most important decisions he made was 40 years ago, when he decided to divorce Errol Musk, the father of Elon Musk, who created Tesla.

Maye states that he married a man who was "aggressive." At that moment, she decided to give it a try, because he said he was able to change, but instead, he only became more aggressive over time. Maye and Errol, a South African engineer, met in high school and then married in 1971. They had three children.

Musk, who is a dietitian, said he always wanted to separate from Errol, but never could because the law prohibits divorce in South Africa. The divorce did not become completely legal until July 1, 1979. The same year, Maye finally left Errol.

She described him as abusive, both physically and mentally. According to Maye, her husband used to beat her all the time, and no one at that time knew it until people saw him publicly. Maye learned a lot from the experience.

For that reason, I wish I had told the people closest to her, and she wishes that women who experience the same today do the same. Maye added that when you're going through serious development in your life, it's scary, but you must make the right decision for yourself.

During a conversation with CNBC in 2018, Maye said she found a lot of happiness and joy when working as a single mother. At one time in his life, he had five jobs, all to help raise his children.

Naturally, the interviewer asked him how his romantic life is now that he is mature. These days, however, she is no longer interested in leaving. Despite her single status, Maye said she is having the "best time."



