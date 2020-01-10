Max Aarons: Norwich head coach Daniel Farke warns clubs to leave the defender alone | Soccer news

















Norwich chief Daniel Farke says defender Max Aarons is "in the right place,quot; and has warned clubs to let him continue playing football

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke warned potential Max Aarons suitors to leave the defender alone.

Farke's former club, Borussia Dortmund, has been added to a growing list of fans for the right back, who has impressed in his first season in the Premier League.

Tottenham, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham have shown interest in the 20-year-old, as has Bundesliga RB Leipzig.

When asked if there was any chance that Aarons left in January, Farke said: "There is no potential, and I would not spend too much energy listening to all these rumors."

It is understood that Norwich values ​​Aarons at around £ 30 million

"Max is a young boy and he still has four and a half years left on his contract. I think it is not the right time for him to even think about a move."

"I would also doubt when there are too many clubs linked to him. He is totally in the right place here, he has played almost 20 Premier League games, now leave him alone and let him play some football."

Farke is eager to increase his attack options this month and the club is in talks to sign Slovak international midfielder Ondrej Duda lent by Hertha Berlin for the rest of the season.

Norwich is in talks about a possible loan movement for Ondrej Duda from Hertha Berlin

"We know this player and he is a good player, but let's see how they develop over the next few days and weeks," Farke said. "One thing is for sure, we will not fall asleep and we are looking to strengthen our team."

"Some players have left us (Dennis Srbeny, Patrick Roberts and Philip Heise) in recent days, which means we are working with a fairly small group of players."

"Of course, there are some possibilities in which we seek to strengthen, especially in the offensive. I think we need some more options, no doubt."

& # 39; No Pukki, but we will try to be protagonists & # 39;

Farke is confident that Teemu Pukki will return to first team training next week

Norwich's top scorer, Teemu Pukki, will miss Saturday's trip to Manchester United with "hamstring problems," joining fellow Josip Drmic on the sidelines.

Farke could name Adam Idah, 18, in the initial lineup for the second consecutive game. The U21 international of the Republic of Ireland scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; in his 4-2 victory in the FA Cup in Preston.

Adam Idah could make his first opening in the Premier League against Manchester United

When asked what we wanted to see from his players at Old Trafford, Farke replied: "Courage and attachment to our philosophy and principles."

"We want to be ourselves and not be too impressed with the atmosphere in Old Trafford, the name of the club or the players."

"They have world class players, but we will try to be the protagonists in the field and play football with courage and confidence."

"I expect a highly motivated Manchester United team and it's not a secret that they should beat a newly promoted team at home, but I wouldn't over-interpret that they might be nervous or something."

"They have a lot of experience and I don't think they have problems."