



Chris Ashton was convicted of sin when Sale lost in France

Sale fell to a third consecutive defeat of the Champions Cup when La Rochelle came from behind to claim a 30-23 victory.

The attempts of Tevita Railevu, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Geoffrey Doumayrou and Gregory Alldritt, along with 10 points since the start of Ihaia West, secured a victory of extra points for the hosts.

Jean-Luc du Preez and Curtis Langdon scored Sale's attempts at Stade Marcel-Deflandre, with AJ MacGinty and James Williams kicking 13 points between them.

Du Preez opened the scoring for Sale after seven minutes while passing the line from short range after a period of sustained pressure from visitors, with MacGinty adding the extras.

Tawera Kerr-Barlow produced an exhibition of the party man

Sale continued to increase the pressure and La Rochelle was temporarily reduced to 14 men when blind flank Kevin Gourdon was sent to the bin for a deliberate blow.

MacGinty kicked another three points to extend Sale's lead to 10 points, but La Rochelle returned the blow with two attempts in the space of three minutes.

Kerr-Barlow, a former All Blacks scrum half, put a speculative up and down that was gathered by Levani Botia, who was shot down five meters from the test line. The ball was recycled and passed through the hands with a timely pass from Doumayrou, placing Railevu in the corner.

Sale immediately returned to the attack, but Kerr-Barlow intercepted a careless pass from Will Cliff, who ran without opposition from 40 meters with West turning to put the hosts in the lead.

Sale of accessories Valery Morozov saw red for a moment of madness

MacGinty and West exchanged three points before half of Sale's fly was forced by a shoulder injury.

However, a long-range penalty by Williams meant that Sale turned around with a 16-15 lead.

La Rochelle started the second half hard and after a series of powerful carries, Kerr-Barlow ran out before attracting his man to put Doumayrou. West was converted to give the hosts a 22-16 lead in the last quarter.

Sale was struggling to deal with the rhythm and quality of Kerr-Barlow, with the frustration of former English wing Chris Ashton beating him when he boarded half of the scrum without the ball after it cleared.

Ashton's indiscretion left referee Mike Adamson with no choice but to grant him a yellow card, which was punished with three points from West's boot.

Things went from bad to worse for visitors when a red card was shown to replacement player Valery Morozov because he pushed his shoulder hard on the head of Lopeti Timani, but Timani was shown a yellow card after shooting the neck with Morozov.

Alldritt claimed the test bonus point when he crossed in the far left corner after a beautiful Brock James pass.

However, Sale refused to throw in the towel and a short-range Langdon attempt reduced the home team's lead to seven points.

Sale tried desperately to cross for a late attempt, but La Rochelle's defense stood firm.