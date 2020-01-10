Match report – Bathroom 19 – 25 Harlequins





Anthony Watson is approached by England teammate Joe Marler

England suffered an injury scare only three weeks before the Six Nations when Anthony Watson limped out of Bath's defeat by the 25-19 Champions Cup against Harlequins.

Watson, one of England's star artists at the World Cup in Japan, left with a leg problem after 11 minutes of the second half.

Bath's side underlined his frustration in front of seeing England's head coach, Eddie Jones, throwing his rubber guard to the ground before leaving the action.

"It feels good," said Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper. "We just make sure to take care of him. I think it's okay, yes.

"It's not his knee. He just tensed a little, so we brought him."

England already seems to be without the injured center of Exeter Henry Slade for the early action of the Six Nations, with second place in the World Cup against France in an opening match in Paris on February 2.

Alex Dombrandt got Harlequins' third attempt at a man show of the match

Meanwhile, Bath contemplates the first first-level European bleached after Quins won the Group 3 match thanks to attempts by flank James Chisholm, wing Gabriel Ibitoye and No. 8 Alex Dombrandt, while Brett Herron launched two conversions and two penalties.

Bath managed three touchdowns of his own: the hooker Jack Walker, the wing Gabe Hamer-Webb and the center Jackson Willison the scorers, and Freddie Burns added two conversions.

The West Country club has never lost all its group games in a European campaign, but a 16th season of the Champions Cup rugby will officially be its worst if Ulster knocks him down next Saturday and suffers a sixth straight loss.

Jackson Willison scores Bath's third attempt

Bath and Quins had already been eliminated from the quarterfinal race, leaving behind a scorching pace set by Ulster and French heavyweight Clermont Auvergne.

And Quins emerged victorious at the Recreation Ground, ensuring that Bath will end at the end of the group.

Watson captained a Bath team that showed 14 changes from the side hit by the opponents of Premier League Gloucester last weekend, with Jonathan Joseph, Sam Underhill and Taulupe Faletau among those rested.

However, Quins' support, Kyle Sinckler, gave England a previous boost to the Six Nations, by demonstrating his ability to start after missing a 48-10 beating in Sale last time, while his first-time colleague Row Joe Marler made his 200th appearance for the club.

Gabriel Ibitoye crosses for Quins' second attempt in six minutes of the first half

Although both teams were already eliminated, there was still enough spectacle to attract England's Jones chief as he advanced to his announcement of the Six Nations squad at the end of this month.

And he would have been impressed by the start of Bath, with the early advance pressure that was rewarded when Walker entered his new three-year contract in style by crashing from close range for an attempt that Burns converted.

But Quins responded since his first attack, claiming a replica touchdown when Chisholm crossed after a lineout and Herron converted to make it 7-7.

Quins had the ascent, and attacked with a second attempt six minutes later, this time from the midline after the side Aaron Morris caused a slippery attack.

His opportunism left Bath's defense in search of answers, and Ibitoye finished a fluid move to make Quins five points clear.

Bath dominated the second quarter, and his pressure was finally rewarded when Hamer-Webb picked up Burns' floating pass and crossed wide.

Burns kicked the touch line conversion for a 14-12 interval lead, while Quins lost captain Chris Robshaw, who was injured while trying to attack Hamer-Webb, and Semi Kunatani replaced him.

A penalty from Herron pushed Quins to the front, then Dombrandt ran off to claim the third attempt of his team that Herron converted to get an eight-point lead.

It was a test spell for Bath with Watson having come out, but they regrouped impressively and Willison contacted them again in a 58-minute attempt that reduced Quins' lead to 22-19.

However, another Herron penalty gave Quins six points of advantage, and there was no turning back for Bath, despite a period of late pressure.