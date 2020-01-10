Martina McBride asks for prayer while mom is hospitalized

Wenn

The country music singer tells her followers online that she has been spending time with her family and supporting her mother in recent days in the middle of her hospitalization.

Up News Info –

Country star Martina McBride He has asked fans to pray for his mother while recovering from emergency cardiac surgery.

The "Independence Day"The singer went to Twitter early on Friday, January 10, 2020 to share personal news with fans, revealing that it has been a difficult day after family matriarch Jeanne Schiff was hospitalized.

"I was absent on social media because I spent last week with my family surrounding my mother with love 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in a Kansas hospital after her emergency cardiac surgery," he explained.

McBride continued to look good for his mother, although she remains positive in the midst of the health crisis.

"She is a fighter and one of the strongest women I know, but could she please use her prayers," he added.

The news comes a few days after McBride expressed his hopes and plans for the New Year.

"The feelings I am feeling now in 2020 are: gratitude, peace, emotion, hope, faith, much love, and also the need to push myself," he wrote.

"I know there have been many publications about not making resolutions and not trying hard. You are enough. And I believe that. But personally I know that I need to make a little effort. And that's fine too."