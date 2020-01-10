Mark Paul Gosselaar officially joins Bran for Bell's restart in Peacock: Zack Morris returns to Bayside!

the Saved by the Bell The restart is in full swing on the new NBC streaming platform, Peacock, and the classic teen comedy of the late 80s and early 90s has officially secured its main character. Mark-Paul Gosselaar: who played the iconic role of Zack Morris in the original Good morning miss said, which finally became Saved by the Bell – You have registered as a producer for the new project and will appear in at least three episodes.

According to The Hollywood reporter, The restart has already secured Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) and Mario López (A.C. Slater). And now, the new platform is working to bring Tiffani-Amber Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) back.

The 2020 version of Saved by the Bell According to reports, it will be a ten-episode comedy with a single camera that will turn the show's original premise so that the show is more current and allows them to address real-life problems. This time, Zack Morris is the governor of California. And, to link Bayside High School with history, Governor Morris leads a new educational program that transfers low-income students to better-performing schools like his alma mater in Pacific Palisades, after he is under fire for closing. Too many low-income schools.

"The influx of new students gives Bayside children a privileged dose of much needed and hilarious reality," says the slogan of the restart.

Lark Voorhees (Lisa Turtle), Dustin Diamond (Screech Powers) and Dennis Haskins (Mr. Belding) have not yet signed up for the project, and it is unclear if any or all are in conversations to repeat their roles.

Berkley shared his excitement about the restart with his Instagram followers in December when he posted a photo of the first table read. In the instant, the Showgirls Star supported her script, and in the legend she cited one of Jessie Spano's most iconic lines in the program.

"I'm very excited…. To return to Bayside !!!! ✨❤️ Today we read the table for our new SBTB! I can't wait for everyone to see 10 new episodes in #nbc #universal #peacock soon!" He wrote Berkley

In addition to the new Saved by the BellGosselaar also stars in the new Blackish cleave Mixed-ish. After leaving behind the role of Zack Morris, Gosselaar starred in the ABC police drama of the 1990s NYPD Blue and the legal dramaturgy of TNT Franklin and Bash.

The NBC Peacock broadcast service is scheduled to launch in April, and Saved by the Bell It is expected to arrive on the platform this summer.



