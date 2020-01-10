Mark Curry provides receipts, showing Steve Harvey stealing jokes!

The fight between comedian Mark Curry and Steve Harvey is getting hotter.

Weeks ago, Mark Curry accused Steve of stealing tons of jokes. The two comedians had television comedies in the 1990s. And Steve's sitcom, The Steve Harvey Show, was strikingly similar to the Mark: Hanging with Mr Cooper show.

According to Mark, Steve has been stealing his jokes and ideas for years, and he's fed up with that.

Well, yesterday, Steve was interviewed by TMZ, and denied stealing jokes from his former friend Mark Curry. During the interview, Steve told TMZ to "ask Mark Curry what a joke I stole."

Well, Mark Curry went to IG Live today and hit Steve with some receipts.

Look what he published:

It seems exactly the same joke, told by Steve more than 15 years later.

We wonder how Steve will explain that. . .