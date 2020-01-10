Mark Curry provides receipts, showing Steve Harvey stealing jokes!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

The fight between comedian Mark Curry and Steve Harvey is getting hotter.

Weeks ago, Mark Curry accused Steve of stealing tons of jokes. The two comedians had television comedies in the 1990s. And Steve's sitcom, The Steve Harvey Show, was strikingly similar to the Mark: Hanging with Mr Cooper show.

According to Mark, Steve has been stealing his jokes and ideas for years, and he's fed up with that.

Well, yesterday, Steve was interviewed by TMZ, and denied stealing jokes from his former friend Mark Curry. During the interview, Steve told TMZ to "ask Mark Curry what a joke I stole."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here