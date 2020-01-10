Marian Finucane, 69, dies; Influential voice on Irish radio

After a brief period in architecture, he switched to work for State-owned Radio Teilifis Eireann, then the only licensed radio station in the country, as a continuity announcer, delivering information between programs. It was still considered relatively inexperienced when, at age 29, she was chosen to present the new "Women Today,quot; program with a team of young people, mainly women producers and researchers.

From his first successes in the programming of women, he went on to present "Liveline,quot;, a program of calls in primetime, which emerged from "Women Today,quot; and remains a national institution. He left that program in 1999 and presented "The Marian Finucane Show,quot;, first on a morning schedule and then, starting in 2005, on weekends. She was the host of the program at her death.

The program, which attracted the largest weekend audience in Ireland, served as a guide for the thinking of leading politicians, journalists and academics on issues such as economic austerity after the financial collapse of 2008. For much of the public, It was known simply as "Marian."

Ms. Finucane married a fellow architect, Larry Granville, in 1974; They divorced five years later. He married John Clarke, a farmer, in 2015. He survives her.

In addition to her husband, her survivors include her two children, Jack and Sinead; three stepsons, Jocelyn, Neil and Timothy; two sisters, Therese Hassett and Dorothy Colgan; and two brothers, Noel and Tomás Finucane.

After Sinead's death from leukemia in 1999 at age 8, Ms. Finucane became involved in hospice work in Ireland, and she and Mr. Clarke founded a charity to work with AIDS patients, including orphans, in South Africa.