Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not looking for quick solutions for January transfer | Soccer news

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Manchester United should always come first and insists that he will put the club's ambitions ahead of his own.

Manchester United chief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refuses to buy panic and is not looking for quick solutions in the January transfer window.

United has been hit with a series of injuries with Harry Maguire with a hip injury, Paul Pogba disappeared after an ankle surgery and Scott McTominay sidelined for a right knee problem.

Defenders Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are also on the growing list of United's injuries, but Solskjaer refuses to buy panic and insists he is focusing on long-term goals and not thinking about signings in terms of their own reputation. .

"I will not protect myself," he said. "I'm here to do the best for the club, what I believe and feel is the right thing to do."

Harry Maguire has been lost to Manchester United with a hip injury

"Never, I will never stand before the club. There is no,quot; me "in Manchester and there is no,quot; me "in this team. I could never do that, that is not me. I am working for Man Utd.

"It would not always be the worst thing you can do to put a solution in the short term if it is good for the group here and now, but you would not put yourself in a situation where you have done something you regret." within 18 months

"We have to do the due diligence: that is the character of the players, the quality of the players and the proper adjustment in this team."

Solskjaer also insists on staying firm in discussions with Old Trafford's executive vice president, Ed Woodward, about possible transfer goals.

Executive Vice President Ed Woodward has held talks with Solskjaer about transfer goals

During his press conference on Friday, the head of United was told that some fans believe he is not direct enough to defend the case of investment in the team when he talks to Woodward.

Solskjaer's response was emphatic: "Of course, of course we have open discussions.

"I would not tell you what I am telling you. We are moving towards something, I am almost bored of talking about what we have as vision and plan. But it does not change from August until now.

"We have those conversations all the time about how we will see each other in a month, five months and the longest period."

