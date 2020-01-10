Mairis Briedis will fight Yuniel Dorticos in the final of the World Super Boxing Series in Latvia on March 21 | Boxing News

"Come fight at night, you'll know why they call me the & # 39; Doctor KO & # 39;" Dorticos tells Briedis





Mairis Briedis has a home advantage in the World Boxing Super Series final

Mairis Briedis will fight Yuniel Dorticos in the final of the World Super Boxing Series in Latvia on March 21.

The WBO champion, Briedis, receives a home advantage when facing Dorticos de Cuba, the head of the IBF, while the cruiserweight competition ends with an exciting unification clash at the Riga Arena.

Briedis defeated Noel Mikaelian by points in the quarterfinals before controversially stopping Krzysztof Glowacki in the semifinals, while Dorticos won a decision victory over Mateusz Masternak and stopped Andrew Tabiti to reserve his place in the final.

3:49 Briedis completed a controversial victory over Krzysztof Glowacki in June Briedis completed a controversial victory over Krzysztof Glowacki in June

"I'm looking forward to the final," said Briedis. "It is fantastic for Latvia to be able to organize an event of such magnitude. Millions and millions of eyes around the world will be watching what happens in the Riga Arena on the night of the fight."

"It is going to be an exciting fight as I face one of the best cruising weights on the planet. There is a lot at stake and we are both just looking for one thing: win it all!"

0:38 Yuniel Dorticos produced an explosive victory over Andrew Tabiti Yuniel Dorticos produced an explosive victory over Andrew Tabiti

"Briedis, better prepare for war," Dorticos said. "Let's give all fans around the world a spectacular classic of all time. Come to the fight night, you'll know why they call me the & # 39; Doctor KO & # 39 ;.

"The Muhammad Ali Trophy already has my name engraved."